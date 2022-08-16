MMA News Roundup: Luke Rockhold slams UFC for affiliating with Nelk Boys, Leon Edwards says "being on the juice" won't help Kamaru Usman, ‘Mighty Mouse’ thinks Khabib would've lost eventually

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about Luke Rockhold slamming the UFC for affiliating with the influencer group, the Nelk Boys, Leon Edwards' take on rumors that Kamaru Usman is "on the juice," and more.

#3. Luke Rockhold slams the UFC for affiliating with "degenerate" Nelk Boys

Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold has been unhappy with the Nelk Boys turning up at every UFC event as of late.

The popular influencer group has been seen at UFC events over the past several months and Rockhold believes it's unnecessary. During an interview with Shak MMA, Rockhold said:

"Incorporating FULL SEND [podcast] into the UFC is the dumbest thing ever. I see these guys around here and I'm like, 'Why the f*** are these degenerate kids a part of our f***ing company?' Why is Dana White trying to turn fighting into popular culture? Popular culture is going down the drain, it's bringing the whole world down the drain."

Check out the interview below:

#2. Leon Edwards says "being on juice" won't help Kamaru Usman during title fight

Kamaru Usman (left) and Leon Edwards (right)

Leon Edwards is very confident heading into his title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. So much so that 'Rocky' said it wouldn't matter even if allegations that Usman uses performance-enhancing drugs were true.

England's welterweight title challenger addressed the rumors surrounding his opponent during an episode of The MMA Hour. Asked if he thought the allegations were true, 'Rocky' said:

"I'm going to get that belt, Ariel. He could've been juiced as much as he wants, I'm going in there to become world champion and him being on the juice does not stop that."

Edwards will fight Usman in the main event of Saturday's card. The event will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Check out the interview below:

#1. Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson believes Khabib Nurmagomedov would've lost if he continued fighting

Khabib Nurmagomeedov (left) and Demetrious Johnson (right)

Demetrious Johnson believes that former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would eventually have lost if he hadn't retired early.

During the most recent episode of The MMA Hour, Johnson sat down with Ariel Helwani to discuss whether the Dagestani would've been able to continue his unbeaten streak in the octagon. According to 'Mighty Mouse':

"I think, the more time you spend in this sport, your chances [of losing] get higher, for you getting knocked out or anything like that. You know, Khabib got out unscathed, 29-0? If Khabib continued to keep on fighting, he would have lost one of these, he would have lost."

Watch the interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard