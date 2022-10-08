MMA News Roundup: Paddy Pimblett announces fight date, UFC middleweight has issues with Instagram, Sean O'Malley wants to be the next Conor McGregor

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Paddy Pimblett's next fight, Sean O'Malley eyeing the heights of fame, and more.

#3. Paddy Pimblett set to fight again in 2022

Paddy Pimblett to fight in December

Paddy Pimblett will be fighting again this year after all.

Fans were wondering if the Liverpudlian will make an octagon return after fighting twice this year. He assured them by confirming with Fight 4 Yours that he is scheduled to fight at UFC 282 on December 10. However, an opponent is yet to be booked, 'The Baddy' revealed, as no one seems eager to step up when the time comes to fight:

"I'm fighting on December 10 lad, I'm fighting at UFC 282... I just don't know who, you know what I mean? We'll see who steps up. Everyone talks about [me], everyone mentions me but it's different lad when [the contract] actually gets put in front of them, you know what I mean?"

Watch the interview below:

UFC 282 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The event is yet to be listed on the promotion's official website. However, several fights have already been announced for the pay-per-view. Much-hyped UFC newcomer Bo Nickal's debut against Jamie Pickett is among them.

#2. Kelvin Gastelum doesn't like Instagram's new policy

Kelvin Gastelum doesn't like Instagram subscriptions

Instagram launched a new feature in July where creators can now monetize their content with the help of paid subscriptions. The pictures, videos, and reels posted under the said subscription will be exclusive in nature.

A statement on the matter from Meta read:

"We’re introducing new tools for creators to connect with subscribers on Instagram: subscriber chats, exclusive posts and Reels and an exclusive tab on your profile."

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum is no fan of the new policy:

"Confused as to why #Instagram is offering to people the option to pay to subscribe for “exclusive” content. There are people I follow I don’t even like their regular content. And now they’re trying to trick me into making me pay to see the same lame cr*p they put out everyday?"

#OnAmission4Gold @KelvinGastelum

There are people I follow I don’t even like their regular content.

And now they’re trying to trick me into making me pay to see the same lame crap they put out everyday? Confused as to why #Instagram is offering to people the option to pay to subscribe for “exclusive” content.There are people I follow I don’t even like their regular content.And now they’re trying to trick me into making me pay to see the same lame crap they put out everyday? Confused as to why #Instagram is offering to people the option to pay to subscribe for “exclusive” content. There are people I follow I don’t even like their regular content. And now they’re trying to trick me into making me pay to see the same lame crap they put out everyday?

Gastelum may be confused by it, but the subscription-based model, or Social 2.0, is considered by many to be the future of social media.

#1. Sean O'Malley aiming to be the next UFC cash cow

Sean O'Malley wants to be the next superstar

There is no doubt that Sean O'Malley along with Khamzat Chimaev and Paddy Pimblett are the next generation of stars that the UFC has created.

Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov have retired, Jon Jones is taking forever to debut as a heavyweight, Nate Diaz has left, and Jorge Masvidal is dealing with court cases for sucker-punching his best friend-turned-nemesis. In their absence, the three have certainly stepped up to do their part.

However, when it comes to name and fame, there's one individual that any up-and-coming superstar would want to emulate – Conor McGregor.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Sean O'Malley said that he is not at the Irishman's level yet but is well on his way:

"People want me to win. People want a superstar... they want that next superstar. Conor [McGregor] can come back and still be considered the biggest superstar in the sport. So anytime he fights, he's the one. When Conor's gone, all's said and done, I wanna be that next guy. I wanna be that guy that everyone gets excited for, everyone and their grandma watches the fight."

Watch O'Malley's interview below:

Despite his recent lapses, Conor McGregor's superstardom is truly a difficult one to surpass in combat sports. However, if anyone has the potential to get close at the moment, it certainly seems to be 'Sugar'.

