MMA News Roundup: Retired veteran reveals he "begged" UFC for an event in vain, Nate Diaz to start his own fight promotion, Conor McGregor not tested by USADA for a year

In the latest issue, we talk about Nate Diaz starting his own MMA promotion, Conor McGregor not getting tested by USADA, and more.

#3. Georges St-Pierre "begged" Lorenzo Fertitta for a UFC event in Paris

Georges St-Pierre begged to fight in Paris

The UFC successfully hosted their first event in Paris this past weekend, headlined by France's own Ciryl Gane against Tai Tuivasa. Georges St-Pierre received a thunderous welcome at UFC Paris, being possibly the greatest mixed martial artist ever of French origin.

In light of the event, 'Rush' spoke to UFC Espanol's Veronica Macedo and revealed how he desperately wanted the promotion to host an event on French soil while he was competing:

"I wish I would've fought in Paris. I remember when I was competing, I was begging Lorenze Fertitta to please make a show in Paris. But at that time the sport was illegal, and I wish I would've fought in Paris because my origin is French. I'm French-Canadian but it never happened."

Watch the interview below:

France legalized MMA in January 2020, 11 months after St-Pierre retired from the sport, and held their first authorized event in October later that year.

#2. Nate Diaz starting new promotion with "Real Fighters"

Nate Diaz starting new promotion

Nate Diaz is going to apply for a license for a new promotion named 'Real Fight, Inc.' focused on MMA, boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The same was revealed on Diaz's social media platforms, along with the tagline of the company - "Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real Sh*t."

It was clarified that the business will not impact Diaz's fighting career and that he will continue to be active inside the octagon. The Stockton native is expected to fight out his UFC contract against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

Read the full statement below, reposted by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani:

#1. USADA hasn't tested Conor McGregor in the past 12 months

Conor McGregor not getting tested by USADA

If the information available on USADA's official website is anything to go by, it seems like Conor McGregor has been getting a free pass from the agency for the past year.

The Irishman last competed in July 2021 in a bout against Dustin Poirier where he broke his leg in horrific fashion. The injury sent him into an involuntary MMA hibernation that he is yet to come out of. However, every UFC athlete is supposed to be drug tested by the USADA even if they are out of action.

An Irish MMA fan pointed out on Twitter that Conor McGregor is seemingly above that rule for now:

Andy Hickey MMA🇮🇪 @AndyHickeyMMA With the latest update from USADA, it can now be confirmed that Conor McGregor has not had to provide a test in the previous 12 months.



I cannot understand why this story is not being covered or answered. With the latest update from USADA, it can now be confirmed that Conor McGregor has not had to provide a test in the previous 12 months.I cannot understand why this story is not being covered or answered.

According to USADA's latest update to their database on September 2, McGregor was last tested once in Quarter 3 of 2021. No results are showing up under his name upon running a search for Quarter 3 of 2021 and the entirety of 2022 at the time of writing this article.

In comparison, Francis Ngannou has been tested 7 times and Nate Diaz has been tested 4 times in 2022.

Fans called out the UFC and USADA for the "double standards" in their treatment of McGregor as compared to all other athletes.

Onlyfrmma @onlyfrmma @AndyHickeyMMA Coz double standards. They let him juice to the gills so he could become big and a juiced up balloon. Meanwhile fighters are being forced to give blood while weight cutting. Shows you how much he gets to cheat before and in the fight but still can't win @AndyHickeyMMA Coz double standards. They let him juice to the gills so he could become big and a juiced up balloon. Meanwhile fighters are being forced to give blood while weight cutting. Shows you how much he gets to cheat before and in the fight but still can't win

Veterans Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discussed the topic on their podcast earlier in June, where 'The Count' claimed that McGregor is not getting tested by USADA because he's traveling on his yacht most of the time.

Interestingly, 'The Notorious' tweeted about USADA showing up on his yacht for a sample in September 2020. He had declared himself retired at the time, which has obviously changed since then.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

I’ve retired guys!

But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!

Forever and always, God Bless

180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!! What’s going on here @ufc ? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?I’ve retired guys!But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!Forever and always, God Bless180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!! What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?I’ve retired guys! But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby! Forever and always, God Bless 🙏180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!! https://t.co/xjk0wvci0n

