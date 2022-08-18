MMA News Roundup: UFC champion aspires to be bigger star than Dwayne Johnson, Alex Pereira labeled as "Bambi," Leon Edwards calls Kamaru Usman "deluded"

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

#3. Kamaru Usman has got some big dreams to achieve

Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 Press Conference

In light of Kamaru Usman getting to star in Marvel's upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Leon Edwards compared him to actor Terry Crews (of White Chicks and Brooklyne Nine-Nine fame). He commented that the fame and money that comes with being a UFC champion "has gotten to his head."

Addressing the claims, Usman made it clear that they could not be further from the truth. He acknowledged the success he is blessed with, but added that he has no plans to stop and wants to reach the heights of fame that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has. He also sent a message to Edwards, warning him of a "short night" on Saturday:

"I put the work in and I got that, but that doesn't stop me. I want to be bigger than Dwayne Johnson. Bigger than him, so that means I need more work. So, this notion of when people say 'Oh, you're Hollywood now, it's going to his head,' I think it's ridiculous to me, and if he's thinking that, it's the biggest misconception, it'll be a short night for him come Saturday night."

Watch Kamaru Usman's full media day appearance below (courtesy of MMA Junkie):

#2. "That guy is like a deer in the headlights" - Luke Rockhold on Alex Pereira's UFC rise

Luke Rockhold

Middleweight sensation Alex Pereira had a blink-and-you'll-miss-it rise to title contention and is now set to face Israel Adesanya for the belt after just three fights. Many MMA pros believe the history 'Poatan' shares with the champion back from their kickboxing days is the reason the promotion has pushed for the fight.

Despite his quick ascent, Pereira has certainly cemented his place on the roster as a potentially dangerous opponent, courtesy of his striking and kickboxing prowess. However, Luke Rockhold doesn't have a very high opinion of the Brazilian and claims that he would lose to most UFC middleweights:

"Come on, dude, that guy's like Bambi out there, you know what I mean? They've groomed this kid and they put him up there... That guy is like a deer in the headlights... He's a killer for sure on the feet but in MMA against the right people, which are a lot of people, that guy loses to the majority of middleweights," Rockhold told Sportskeeda MMA.

Rockhold even joked that if Adesanya loses to Pereira at UFC 281, the belt should just be passed on to him.

Watch our full interview with Rockhold below:

#1. "You can't beat Canelo" - Leon Edwards to Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman's aspiration to box Canelo Alvarez is laughable, according to his UFC 278 title challenger Leon Edwards.

For the longest time, Usman has been talking about a boxing match with Alvarez. MMA experts, including Dana White himself, have laughed off the idea, clearly stating that the welterweight champion has no chance against the Mexican.

Edwards mirrored the sentiment at UFC 278 presser yesterday, calling Usman 'delusional' for even thinking about beating the multi-time boxing world champion:

"I know I can't beat Canelo in a boxing match. I'm not deluded. This guy's deluded. You cannot beat Canelo. I know it's a payday thing, but boxing for boxing, you can't beat Canelo. MMA, yeah he'll win. Same, MMA, I'll beat Canelo. But in a pure boxing match in the square, he'll probably win. I'm not deluded. It is what it is."

Watch the video below:

