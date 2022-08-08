MMA News Roundup: UFC fighter puts fan in place over Palestine issue, Michael Chandler accused of giving "snake vibes," group of moms find Conor McGregor fight "barbaric"

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.
In the latest issue, we talk about an up-and-coming UFC fighter talking about Palestine, a group of mothers reacting to Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz, and more.
#3. "Make a deal and stop killing innocent children!" - Muhammad Mokaev on Palestine
Muhammad Mokaev called for an end to the ongoing violence between Israel and Gaza militant groups in Palestine. He took to Twitter to slam global media for their silence on the matter and to urge the two warring countries to arrive at a peaceful resolution.
A Twitter user named Lewis Levin decided to remind Mokaev of his profession and that "nobody cares" about his opinion as a fighter.
Mokaev showed class by putting the fan in his place by reminding him in return that there are more important things in the world than fighting.
A ceasefire between Israeli and Palestinian groups took effect last Sunday in a bid to end the violence that took thousands of lives on both sides.
#2. Michael Chandler gives off "snake vibes" says fan
Michael Chandler brought his signature style of polite speaking and respectful rivalries to the UFC when he was signed, and has not veered from it since.
However, in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, he stated that he believes Dustin Poirier is "older" with "money in the bank" now, thereby insinuating that 'The Diamond' is past his prime and lacks the hunger to win.
The two are reportedly set to face each other at UFC 281 in November at Madison Square Garden.
Chandler's words did not sit well with the fans, who called him out on Twitter for being pretentious.
#1. "Is that blood on the floor?" - A mother's shocked reaction to iconic UFC rivalry
The feud between Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz is one of the most celebrated rivalries in the history of the promotion. From trash-talking to media attention to the fights themselves - everything was epic.
What might be a satisfying visual for an ardent MMA fan, however, can be shocking for others. YouTube channel FightFront recently uploaded a video as part of their MMA React segment, where a group of mothers reacted to the McGregor vs. Diaz duology and were left shocked by the amount of blood:
"Oh dear he's got him by the neck. Is that blood on the floor? Oh my god that is barbaric," one of them said.
Another said she wasn't the biggest fan of McGregor's because of his arrogance.
