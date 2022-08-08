MMA News Roundup: UFC fighter puts fan in place over Palestine issue, Michael Chandler accused of giving "snake vibes," group of moms find Conor McGregor fight "barbaric"

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about an up-and-coming UFC fighter talking about Palestine, a group of mothers reacting to Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz, and more.

#3. "Make a deal and stop killing innocent children!" - Muhammad Mokaev on Palestine

Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev called for an end to the ongoing violence between Israel and Gaza militant groups in Palestine. He took to Twitter to slam global media for their silence on the matter and to urge the two warring countries to arrive at a peaceful resolution.

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev So messed up what’s going on in Palestine, all media is quiet because Israel are involved! It’s 2022 I’m sure it is possible to make a deal and stop killing innocent children! People fighting for the land, the land where they gonna get buried in! So messed up what’s going on in Palestine, all media is quiet because Israel are involved! It’s 2022 I’m sure it is possible to make a deal and stop killing innocent children! People fighting for the land, the land where they gonna get buried in!

A Twitter user named Lewis Levin decided to remind Mokaev of his profession and that "nobody cares" about his opinion as a fighter.

Lewis Levin @levin5_levin @muhammadmokaev Please just fight. Nobody cares about a fighters opinion. Just break faces and go home. @muhammadmokaev Please just fight. Nobody cares about a fighters opinion. Just break faces and go home.

Mokaev showed class by putting the fan in his place by reminding him in return that there are more important things in the world than fighting.

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev but there’s more serious stuff in the world than fighting! @levin5_levin I will do that inside the cage, thanks for the advisebut there’s more serious stuff in the world than fighting! @levin5_levin I will do that inside the cage, thanks for the advise 👍 but there’s more serious stuff in the world than fighting!

A ceasefire between Israeli and Palestinian groups took effect last Sunday in a bid to end the violence that took thousands of lives on both sides.

#2. Michael Chandler gives off "snake vibes" says fan

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler brought his signature style of polite speaking and respectful rivalries to the UFC when he was signed, and has not veered from it since.

However, in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, he stated that he believes Dustin Poirier is "older" with "money in the bank" now, thereby insinuating that 'The Diamond' is past his prime and lacks the hunger to win.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"He’s got a little bit of money in the bank, he’s getting older, it’s hard for him to make the weight."



Full interview with youtu.be/Or8vIFifmio @MikeChandlerMMA believes it's "the wrong time" for Dustin Poirier to fight him"He’s got a little bit of money in the bank, he’s getting older, it’s hard for him to make the weight."Full interview with @DamonMartin .@MikeChandlerMMA believes it's "the wrong time" for Dustin Poirier to fight him 😬"He’s got a little bit of money in the bank, he’s getting older, it’s hard for him to make the weight."Full interview with @DamonMartin ▶️ youtu.be/Or8vIFifmio https://t.co/3mH9sMCNDA

The two are reportedly set to face each other at UFC 281 in November at Madison Square Garden.

Chandler's words did not sit well with the fans, who called him out on Twitter for being pretentious.

100 @Menacee0 @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Chandler is the kind of guy you need to avoid at your college, workplace etc. All smiles and formal way of speaking, but he gives me snake vibes @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Chandler is the kind of guy you need to avoid at your college, workplace etc. All smiles and formal way of speaking, but he gives me snake vibes

𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗹🩸 @DaredevilMMA @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin Saying Dustin can’t put you away after you’ve been dropped in your last 3 fights doesn’t sound right @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin Saying Dustin can’t put you away after you’ve been dropped in your last 3 fights doesn’t sound right

Levi Cummings @muaythailevi_ @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin Lol, kind of a weird hill to die on, no? Considering his body type has to make that weight cut difficult + in fight years, Chandler is just as old as Dustin. Not to mention, Chandler has been dropped in his last 3 and has been flatlined before. @MMAFighting @MikeChandlerMMA @DamonMartin Lol, kind of a weird hill to die on, no? Considering his body type has to make that weight cut difficult + in fight years, Chandler is just as old as Dustin. Not to mention, Chandler has been dropped in his last 3 and has been flatlined before.

Read more tweets here.

#1. "Is that blood on the floor?" - A mother's shocked reaction to iconic UFC rivalry

UFC 196: Conor McGregor v Nate Diaz

The feud between Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz is one of the most celebrated rivalries in the history of the promotion. From trash-talking to media attention to the fights themselves - everything was epic.

What might be a satisfying visual for an ardent MMA fan, however, can be shocking for others. YouTube channel FightFront recently uploaded a video as part of their MMA React segment, where a group of mothers reacted to the McGregor vs. Diaz duology and were left shocked by the amount of blood:

"Oh dear he's got him by the neck. Is that blood on the floor? Oh my god that is barbaric," one of them said.

Another said she wasn't the biggest fan of McGregor's because of his arrogance.

Watch the video below:

