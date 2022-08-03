MMA News Roundup: UFC star criticized for supporting "misogynist" Andrew Tate, Michael Bisping doubles down on criticism of Jake Paul, Joe Rogan's hot take on Brittney Griner's imprisonment

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we delve into the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about UFC commentator Joe Rogan sounding off on Brittney Griner's imprisonment in Russia, Darren Till getting grief from fans for supporting a "misogynist" content creator, and more.

Fans react to Darren Till's support for Andrew Tate

MMA fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Darren Till revealing that he's a huge fan of influencer Andrew Tate.

D @darrentill2 Andrew Tate is the best thing to happen to the internet in recent years. Andrew Tate is the best thing to happen to the internet in recent years.

The former UFC title challenger described Tate as "the best thing to happen to the internet in recent years." However, Till's post received mixed reactions due to Tate's reputation as a misogynist.

For those unaware, Tate is an influencer who became popular for his viral TikTok and Instagram videos. He is also a former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur, and content creator who runs an online course on "modern wealth creation."

Check out the best reactions below:

Bob @Bob50065949 @darrentill2 Crazy you say this considering you have a daughter, but then again you don't seem to be in their lives so thats expected from an Andrew Tate fan @darrentill2 Crazy you say this considering you have a daughter, but then again you don't seem to be in their lives so thats expected from an Andrew Tate fan

G. @g80820 @darrentill2 Seems like there has to be a level of insecurity to act that way, but who knows...you could be a bad ass fighter but if you act like this i think you are suspect. Maybe im just hating on a personality type. @darrentill2 Seems like there has to be a level of insecurity to act that way, but who knows...you could be a bad ass fighter but if you act like this i think you are suspect. Maybe im just hating on a personality type.

King 🇩🇴 @KingRs825 @osnsiv @darrentill2 Bro, its ok. Everyone has their own perspective on life. Live and let live lol @osnsiv @darrentill2 Bro, its ok. Everyone has their own perspective on life. Live and let live lol

Joe Rogan fires off an unexpected take in light of Brittney Griner controversy

Joe Rogan recently pointed out that many Americans have been hypocritical about their stance on marijuana in light of Brittney Griner's imprisonment in Russia.

The UFC color commentator and popular podcast host said on episode #1846 of The Joe Rogan Experience that people protesting Griner’s release are the same ones who remain quiet as Americans continue to go to jail for cannabis use, possession, and distribution:

"She's [Griner] already been over there for months. But here's what's important: People are freaking out about this, right? They're freaking out. 'Russia needs to let her go.' We have people in America right now locked up for marijuana, and they've been locked up for f***ing years – for years and years and years. There's not one, there's thousands of them. So what, they're not good at throwing a ball into a net? Is that what it is? They're not good at that one thing that we like to watch, so those f***ing people don't get let out?"

Check out the video below:

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping doubles down on his criticism of Jake Paul

Michael Bisping has once again gone after Jake Paul after the YouTuber-turned-boxer's scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through.

'The Count' criticized Paul in a video he recently uploaded to his YouTube channel. According to Bisping, the fight could've happened if Paul wanted it bad enough:

"If you're gonna give it, you gotta take it. So Jakey boy, you've been f*cking rumbled haven't ya? Because you weren't selling tickets, or you sh*t your pants. One or the other."

Watch the video below:

