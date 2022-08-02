MMA News Roundup: UFC superstar wins almost $50,000 at a poker tournament, "stoned" Conor McGregor gets grief from fans, Chael Sonnen on why he's team Jake Paul over Hasim Rahman Jr.

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we delve into the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about Colby Covington's massive cashout at a poker tournament, Chael Sonnen's hot take on the aftermath of the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation, and more.

UFC star Colby Covington earns payday at a "record-setting poker tournament"

Two-time title welterweight challenger Colby Covington reportedly made a killing after advancing to the final table of a record-setting poker tournament in Hollywood, Florida. Talk show host Andy Slater reported that 'Chaos' beat 7,696 other entrants to place 7th at the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown (SHRPO).

The UFC welterweight star apparently bagged $48,298, which is almost the equivalent of a UFC performance bonus. Taking to Twitter, Slater posted a photo of Covington with the caption:

"UFC star Colby Covington makes final table of record-setting poker tournament at @HardRockHolly in Florida, beating 7,696 other entrants. He gets $48,298 of the $2.5M prize pool for finishing 7th."

Chael Sonnen condemns boxing community for supporting Hasim Rahman Jr. over Jake Paul

Chael Sonnen slammed the boxing community for blaming Jake Paul over the cancelation of his scheduled bout against Hasim Rahman Jr.

The former MMA star said the mishandling of the situation and the fan sentiment that came after it was a perfect example of why UFC president Dana doesn't involve himself in the world of pro boxing.

During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"I wouldn't even be talking to you if it wasn't for the defense of the boxing community [for Rahman]. You wonder why Dana White is not gonna jump in there with tens of millions of dollars changing the community, changing multiple athletes' and trainers' and their teams' and their families' lives. That's not gonna happen now."

Fans react to bizarre clip of "stoned" Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor recently uploaded a bizarre clip of himself playing around with an umbrella while enjoying his time on his superyacht. The Irishman was seen opening and closing the umbrella whilst closely examining it.

In the clip, McGregor also hilariously compared himself to comic book villain 'The Penguin' from the Batman series. Fans noticed that McGregor was acting funny and assumed that it must've been the effect of the blunt he was seen smoking.

Fans react to McGregor's video

Based on McGregor's recent social media posts, the Irishman appears to be having the time of his life vacationing around the world. His activities have started to worry his fans, who believe the former UFC champ-champ should be focused on a comeback fight, which could come early next year.

