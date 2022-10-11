MMA News Roundup: UFC vet warns Charles Oliveira about "terrible" strategy against Islam Makhachev, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic rumored for Dec., Sean O'Malley reacts to possibly meeting Andrew Tate

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about an MMA veteran warning Charles Oliveira about his "terrible" strategy against Islam Makhachev, Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic being rumored to fight in December, and more.

#3. UFC veteran warns Charles Oliveira about his strategy against Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen speculated that Charles Oliveira might willingly go to the ground with Islam Makhachev. As one of the most prolific submission artists in the game, such a strategy sounds viable for Oliveira.

However, Sonnen warned that it would be a "terrible idea" to let Makhachev secure an advantageous position. During an episode of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen said:

"I'm truly interested in Oliveira's strategy when he gets down... If he is practicing being on bottom and he's trying to find a kimura or a triangle, he's not going to win this fight... I know Charles himself said, 'I'll start this fight on my back.' That would be a really bad idea. It would be a terrible idea to ever concede that position. Because every second that you are there, you're losing."

#2. Rumors of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for December event surface

Rumors of a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic superfight have resurfaced. Jones, who hasn't fought since UFC 247 over two and a half years ago, has recently been angling for an octagon return against either Miocic or Francis Ngannou.

Brendan Schaub recently claimed to have insider information on Jones' upcoming bout. According to the retired fighter, a "super reliable source" told him that the company is trying to put together the Jones-Miocic matchup for December. During an episode of his podcast, Schaub said:

"A super reliable source told me that the UFC is trying to get Jon Jones-Stipe [Miocic] in December. That's the big fight they're waiting for... Part of the problem is Jiri [Prochazka] is ready to go too. Jiri wants to fight in December and the UFC is going on 'Hold on, if Jon Jones doesn't do it, you'll come on.'"

#1. Sean O'Malley reacts to Andrew Tate possibly attending UFC 280

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on the chances of Andrew Tate attending UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

The former professional kickboxer previously found himself in hot water for his outrageous take on multiple subjects, primarily on how men should relate to women.

According to O'Malley, who is trying to get Tate on his podcast, the controversial internet personality is supposedly attending one of the biggest cards of the year.

"He's gonna be there supposedly. Well I don't know if he's going to be able to get a ticket. So if he doesn't get a ticket, he probably won't come."

