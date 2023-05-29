Alex Pereira's persona is defined by his violent knockouts and his stone cold, no-nonsense nature outside of the octagon. On rare occasions, though, Pereira lets his guard down and shows fans his light-hearted side.

Such was the case when social media content creator Max Crosby approached Alex Pereira to pull off a prank that would leave the former UFC middleweight champion perplexed. Crosby approached Pereira as a fan, claiming to be a virgin [translated]:

"Mr. Pereira, I'm a virgin. I don't get p*ssy."

Alex Pereira couldn't believe the awkward situation he found himself in and broke into a subdued smile, amused by Crosby's approach. The content creator approached Pereira once again, repeating the same thing as Pereira walked away, still smiling.

Check out the video below:

MMA fans took to Twitter to react to the hillarious interaction. @SpinninBackfist wrote:

"Poatan couldn’t believe what he was witnessing. First time he’s smiled all month."

Another fan wrote:

"This the first clip I seen of Pereira that was actually funny."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Alex has so much charisma without having any at all."

Check out some of best reactions below:

[Via: @thefightmafia and @fullviolence on Instagram, Max Caruso | YouTube]

Jan Blachowicz previews his upcoming clash against Alex Pereira

Jan Blachowicz is prepared to launch another strong campaign for the light heavyweight title, beginning with his next fight against Alex Pereira. Following his loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, Pereira has opted to move up in weight class to the light heavyweight division.

Despite ongoing clashes with Adesanya on social media, 'Poatan's defeat to 'The Last Stylebender' earlier this year marked the end of his time in the 185lbs division. He will now make his UFC light heavyweight debut against former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Blachowicz recently previewed the upcoming clash in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, and referred back to his victories against Luke Rockhold and Adesanya, confidently stating that the same outcome awaits Alex Pereira:

"For sure he's going to have power. But what do I always say? If you change weight category, you can spar with the bigger guys in your gym but when you fight, it's completely different. Timing, speed, everything is different. Three times I've fought with guys from the lower divisions and I won each one... [After this fight do I think Pereira will go back to middleweight?] I don't know, this is something you'll have to ask him. We will see... I think this is my job [to send fighters back to their division], so I need to do it in the best way to send him back to the lower category."

Catch Jan Blachowicz's comments below:

