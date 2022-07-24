Watch: Molly McCann drinks Howler Head whiskey with Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michael Chandler at Octagon-side after TKO win over Hannah Goldy

Molly McCann celebrated her incredible win at UFC London by drinking Howler Head whiskey with MMA legend Joanna Jedrzejczyk and UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler.

‘Meatball’ took on Hannah Goldy in a women’s flyweight bout at Saturday night's UFC London event at the O2 Arena in London, England. McCann impressively landed her signature spinning elbow, which dazed Goldy, and a few follow-up punches to secure a first-round TKO victory.

Intriguingly, in her previous fight, McCann earned the distinction of becoming the first female UFC fighter to score a spinning elbow finish. ‘Meatball’ utilized a spinning elbow to beat Luana Carolina via third-round KO at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall at the O2 Arena in March of this year.

It was déjà vu for McCann at the second UFC event in London this year when she finished Hannah Goldy in an eerily similar fashion at Saturday's event. McCann celebrated her win by drinking with former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and UFC lightweight elite Michael Chandler, who were in attendance.

UFC commentators suggested that McCann had beforehand asked Jedrzejczyk to bring Howler Head whiskey with her for the post-fight celebrations. Howler Head is the official whiskey partner of the UFC and has been in partnership with the MMA organization since 2021.

Watch the post-fight celebrations featuring Molly McCann, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Michael Chandler in the video below:

Molly McCann has her sights set on fighting “in the Mecca of all Meccas”

During the UFC London media day earlier this week, Molly McCann was asked about which top-10-ranked opponent she’d like to call out after her UFC London matchup against Hannah Goldy. ‘Meatball’ responded by noting that she isn’t one to call people out.

Nevertheless, the Liverpool native did reveal that she’d like to compete at the UFC 281 event that’s expected to take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York on November 12.

Calling for an opportunity to compete in the fight ‘Mecca,’ Molly McCann said that she hopes Barstool president Dave Portnoy helps her persuade UFC president Dana White to give her that opportunity. McCann said:

“Dave Portnoy from Barstool is around, and Dana and him are quite tight. So, hopefully, after the fight, we can have a conversation. I would like to fight again in November in the Mecca of all Meccas for strikers. And I’ll just leave it into their hands to see who I’ll be fighting against.”

Watch McCann address the topic at 21:24 in the video below (*video courtesy of MMA Junkie):

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far