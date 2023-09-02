Morgan Charriere wows UFC Paris crowd after stopping opponent via body kicks in dominant debut victory

Morgan Charriere seized the opportunity to shine in front of his home crowd at UFC Paris, scripting a stunning UFC debut with a knockout victory. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion needed less than a round to dismantle his opponent Manolo Zecchini.

Charriere carefully assessed Zecchini's unconventional style for as long as the fight lasted, methodically targeting the body with his kicks. His precision paid off when a front teep kick to Zecchini's ribs left his opponent writhing in pain. Referee Rich Mitchell allowed the fight to continue momentarily.

However, another powerful body kick and a follow-up punch forced Zecchini to retreat, leading to the bout being stopped at 3 minutes and 51 seconds into the very first round.

Needless to say, the home crowd was thrilled by Charriere's performance at UFC Paris, and the sold-out Accor Arena in Paris, France erupted in appreciation for their beloved fighter.

With this victory, Morgan Charriere extended his winning streak to four fights, capping an impressive run in England's Cage Warriors promotion. With this victory, his professional record now stands at 19-9-1.

Fans react to Morgan Charriere's sensational performance at UFC Paris

Morgan Charriere's performance at UFC Paris left fans thoroughly impressed. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion showcased his skill and precision, securing a spectacular knockout victory with body kicks.

The knockout victory that he achieved in the first round stands as a testament to his talent, earning him well-deserved admiration from fans, who were thrilled by his UFC debut on home turf. Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the fight and showed their appreciation for Charriere. One fan wrote:

"Wow crushing kicks with accuracy!!"

Another user wrote:

"What a finish! This kid looks promising."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Love the knockout! The guy is strong and talented!"

