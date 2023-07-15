“Most based man I have seen in my life” - ‘Female Andrew Tate' applauds UFC star Sean Strickland's demand for women's eviction from the workforce

Pearl Davis, who has been dubbed the 'Female Andrew Tate' by Piers Morgan, recently expressed her support for Sean Strickland's call to remove women from the workforce.

The UFC middleweight star has gained notoriety for his controversial opinions, some of which include sexist remarks. In recent months, 'Tarzan' has consistently generated media attention for his crude and quasi-satirical sense of humor, often making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

At the UFC Vegas 76 press conference held last month, Strickland asserted that granting women the right to vote was a mistake. In addition, he suggested that women should be confined "back in the kitchen".

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow "As a collective man group, we need to elect somebody who is gonna put women back in the kitchen,"



Sean Strickland at his pre-fight press conference

In response to Strickland's controversial remarks, Davis took to YouTube to voice her approval and provide a justification for his comments:

"I saw a clip, a very based take from a man in the UFC named Sean Strickland. And I thought this might be the most based man I have seen in my life. I saw a couple other clips from this guy, UFC dude and I just thought they're funny."

'Female Andrew Tate' has risen to prominence as an internet sensation due to her outspoken opinions on various current issues, including feminism and gender identity politics.

'Female Andrew Tate' rejects Adam22's $1 million threesome offer

Pearl Davis aka the 'Female Andrew Tate' recently entered the discussion surrounding the controversy involving Adam Grandmaison, widely known as Adam22.

The controversy arose when Grandmaison's newlywed wife, adult film star Lena The Plug, decided to film her first scene with a male co-star shortly after their marriage. Adam22 took to social media to defend his wife, triggering responses from various online personalities.

In response, Davis shared a video on Twitter in which Andrew Tate criticized Adam22 for his mindset, prompting a heated exchange between the two:

"@Cobratate thinks @adam22 should stop!!!! Spare us all!!!!!!"

Adam22 responded:

"I’ll give you $1,000,000 to come on @plugtalkshow and experience your first Threesome. You gotta live a little Pearl."

Causing Davis to respond:

"The audacity!!! I don't need your money! I have a dad Adam!"

Pearl Davis recently uploaded a video on YouTube discussing her opinions on Adam22's offer:

"I am good, I'm okay. No thank you. Nada. No, no, no. Unlike some of the women that are on your show, I had a dad in my life. Okay, no offense to those women. But I did have a dad, and that's a no, no thank you from me."

