MrBeast offers to help Raja Jackson's assault victim, Khamzat Chimaev called out by UFC champion, Syko Stu shares message: MMA News Roundup

Popular YouTuber MrBeast offered to cover medical bills for Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith), the victim of Raja Jackson’s shocking assault. UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev welcomed Khamzat Chimaev to move up and challenge for his belt. Meanwhile, Syko Stu shares a heartfelt message of gratitude as he continues recovering. Let's break them all down:

MrBeast offers to help Syko Stu

The MMA and wrestling community was rocked when Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, attacked professional wrestler Syko Stu during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. YouTube star MrBeast offered to help cover medical bills or provide other support.

Posting on X, MrBeast wrote:

“I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over PTSD... If his kid is a fan, or I can help with hospital bills, I’ll help.”

While many praised the gesture, others took issue with the phrasing.

Magomed Ankalaev welcomes Khamzat Chimaev to the light heavyweight division

Fresh off dethroning Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev has already been invited to test himself in a new division. UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev, who defends his belt in a rematch against Alex Pereira at UFC 320, welcomed the undefeated star to move up.

Speaking to Sport24Ru, Ankalaev said:

“I’m still in this division. If someone wants to move up and test my weight class, I always say ‘Welcome’. If [Chimaev] moves up, he moves up. No problem.”

Chimaev has long claimed he wants to be a three-division champion. However, before he competes for a championship in a different weight class, the UFC may line him up for a title defense first.

Syko Stu shares message of gratitude after brutal attack

After being hospitalized following Raja Jackson’s violent assault, Syko Stu has regained consciousness and sent a heartfelt message through his family. The attack, which witnesses described as going beyond the scripted performance, left Stu with facial fractures and missing teeth.

His brother Andrew updated fans via Facebook:

“Good Morning. Thank you for the outpouring of support. Stuart is conscious and does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack.”

He continued:

“Thank you, everyone, for reaching out. We will be setting up something for anyone wishing to donate. He’s currently resting and says, ‘Thank you for the love and support.’”

