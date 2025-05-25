Muhammad Mokaev calls for mega catchweight showdown between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev

Former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev wants Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev to clash down the line at catchweight. Makhachev has decided to vacate his UFC lightweight championship and is expected to make his welterweight debut later this year against newly minted champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Meanwhile, Topuria will lock horns with Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight gold.

Mokaev, during a recent sit-down with Chael Sonnen, said he would love to see a champion vs. champion fight. 'The Punisher' believes that if Makhachev becomes the new 170-pound kingpin and Topuria grabs the lightweight belt, then a superfight at catchweight between the two would "be bigger."

Disagreeing with Sonnen's previous claims that Makhachev has ducked Topuria, Mokaev said:

"If Islam beats Ilia, people will say he beat another featherweight. But if Islam wins the title at welterweight and Ilia beats Oliveira, that's an even bigger fight to make. I'd rather see Islam become champion, Topuria become champion, and they can fight at catchweight for whatever they want. I think it'd be bigger."

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comments below:

Aleksandre Topuria believes brother Ilia Topuria could fight "for a third belt"

Ilia Topuria’s brother, Aleksandre Topuria, recently shared that 'El Matador' could fight for the UFC welterweight belt once he conquers the lightweight throne.

In an interview with Enrique Gimeno MMA, Aleksandre revealed potential big plans his brother could chase if things fall in place for 'El Matdaor' and Islam Makhachev in their upcoming bouts.

He said:

"The perfect scenario would be for Ilia to win, for Islam to win in the welterweight division, and then for Ilia to fight for a third belt. Historic."

Check out Ilia Topuria's brother's comments below:

Meanwhile, Topuria previously stated during a presser that he does not plan on giving the Russian fighter an immediate title shot if he plans to move down to lightweight.

