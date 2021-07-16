"My coach and manager don't want the fight" - Khamzat Chimaev reveals why he turned down a Luke Rockhold bout

Khamzat Chimaev has finally opened up on why he turned down the opportunity to fight Luke Rockhold in a middleweight bout.

Frontkick.Online recently reported that Khamzat Chimaev was ready to accept the bout and was also confident about knocking Rockhold out, but his coach and manager told 'Borz' not to take it. His team wanted him to stay in the welterweight division for now and aim for UFC gold rather than shifting weight classes.

Khamzat Chimaev says he immediately wanted to accept the @LukeRockhold fight and told his coach “I can knock him”.



“But if my coach and manager don’t want this fight, I listen to these guys.”



The team wants him to stick to 170 for now, to move up the rankings and get the belt. pic.twitter.com/ID2H9qMBGy — Frontkick.online (@FrontkickOnline) July 16, 2021

Luke Rockhold claimed via Ariel Helwani that he accepted a main event fight against Khamzat Chimaev on August 28 but then received word that his proposed opponent had declined the contest. Rockhold expressed surprise over Chimaev's division, given how the latter has time and again claimed to be ready to fight anybody.

Luke Rockhold tells me he was offered a main event vs. Khamzat Chimaev on Aug. 28. He said he accepted but just got word Chimaev declined because he’s staying at 170. He also accepted a 3-rounder vs Chimaev on Aug. 7.



“All respect but I thought he would fight anyone,” he said. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 23, 2021

Helwani further added that the fight would have been at 185 pounds, which in retrospect seems to be the reason why Khamzat Chimaev's team decided against taking it.

To be clear: The Chimaev-Rockhold fight would have been at 185, obviously. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 23, 2021

After an unsuccessful venture as a light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 two years ago, Luke Rockhold is looking to make a summer return against a top-ranked middleweight. However, there seems to be a dearth of fighters interested in facing him. In a recent MMA Fighting interview, Rockhold named Kevin Holland as the only fighter who has shown interest in a matchup with him.

Khamzat Chimaev set to return at UFC 267

The breakout Russian welterweight had his eyes set on a steep rise to the top in his division, but COVID-19 interfered with his plans. The deadly virus not only sidelined him from his booked fight against Leon Edwards multiple times, but the aftermath of the disease almost made him retire from the sport altogether.

However, things turned for the better for 'Borz' as he got fit enough to change his mind and soon claimed that he was awaiting an August return. Ironically, in his tweet, Khamzat Chimaev had mentioned that he was willing to fight at 185 lbs as well.

I’m fighting in August 170 lb September 185 lb November 170 lb December 185 lb be ready إن شاء الله. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @seanshelby — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 9, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev is now reported to return at UFC 267 in October against Li Jingliang, per Octagon Bet. Chimaev's last fight was against Gerald Meerschaert in September 2020, which he won with a 17-second knockout.

The UFC is yet to confirm the matchup, but Dana White has reiterated several times since Chimaev's coronavirus contraction that the Chechen-born fighter will stay and fight in the UFC.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh