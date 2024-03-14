"My new favorite color is Green" - Fans react to Valentina Shevchenko's early snaps from TUF 32

Fans reacted to Valentina Shevchenko sharing photos of her team wearing their gear for The Ultimate Fighter Season 32.

On March 8, Dana White celebrated International Women's Day by announcing Shevchenko and UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will coach against each other on TUF 32, with their trilogy bout expected to take place after the reality show airs.

Several days later, TUF 32 began filming with 16 fighters split between the featherweight and middleweight divisions. Shevchenko recently shared a photo on Instagram of her and her coaches sporting their green jerseys with the following caption:

"#TUF32 👊👊👊#TeamBullet 💪 #TeamShevchenko"

Fans took to the comments section and praised Shevchenko for her appearance, including the following people:

"My new favorite color is Green.. 😍🔥💪"

"Let's go champion 🔥🔥It'll be great to see you❤️❤️"

"Such a Babe"

"The champ the most gorgeous lady in ufc🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Valentina Shevchenko doesn't plan to have rivalry with Alexa Grasso during TUF 32 filming

Alexa Grasso shocked the world in March 2023 by securing a fourth-round submission to dethrone Valentina Shevchenko. Six months later, the Mexican superstar retained her UFC women's flyweight throne with a split decision draw against Shevchenko on Mexican Independence Day.

Despite having her legacy altered, Shevchenko doesn't have any ill will toward Grasso. 'Bullet' had this to say during the TUF 32 media day earlier this week:

"I cannot say what is her mindset coming [in] and what she is going to bring to the table for the show. I can say exactly about myself because I am a martial artist. I am not a hateful person. I'm not bringing in the hate. I'm bringing always the good energy, positive energy. Everyone who surrounds me, they can feel in our team, it's always support to each other. It's a good environment, good vibe."

Alexa Grasso hopes to schedule her trilogy fight against Valentina Shevchenko on September 16, Mexican Independence Day, which is expected to take place inside the Sphere in Las Vegas. With that said, Shevchenko believes the bout should occur elsewhere after fighting on M.I.D last time out.

Only time will tell where Grasso and Shevchenko will meet for a third time.

Watch Shevchenko's comments starting at 2:10 below: