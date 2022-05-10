It's time - Nate Diaz calls for a fight against Michael Chandler after being "on ice for a year"

Nate Diaz has minced no words expressing his recent displeasure with the UFC, calling for a fight repeatedly to fulfill his contractual obligations. The Stockton native has one fight left on his existing contract and has been gunning for a contest to exit the organization as soon as possible but has been made to wait by Dana White's promotion.

At UFC 274, Michael Chandler shocked the world with his highlight-reel front-kick knockout of Tony Ferguson. He took it a step further by cutting an absolutely blistering promo, calling for a rematch against Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje, and ending by calling for a fight against Conor McGregor at 170lbs. Soon after the event, he even expressed interest in fighting Diaz after the UFC veteran tweeted with simply a date and weight.

The Gracie jiu-jitsu black belt seems eager to take on the challenge and get his contract over with. Accusing the UFC of keeping him "on ice" for a year, the fan-favorite tweeted:

"UFC got me on ice for a year now chandlers obviously ready to fight send a contract it's time"

Michael Chandler recently threw shade at Nate Diaz for complaining against the UFC

In what was a rare departure from his respectful self, 'Iron' slammed Nate Diaz for firing shots at the UFC in a recent post. Diaz has been publicly voicing his displeasure with the promotion as he wants to get out of his contract as soon as possible.

Since his first day, Michael Chandler has been loyal to the promotion and has always been respectful in calling out opponents or engaging in banter with his peers. However, his tweet to Nate Diaz was a rare moment of trash talk from the former Bellator champion. The post read:

"Hey @natediaz209 ...shut up and stop complaining. Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it'll be me...if you're lucky. See you at the top!"

Diaz is known for his incredible gas tank and durability. On the other hand, Chandler is known for his explosive fighting style. A fight between these two contenders will certainly have fireworks written all over it.

Edited by Avinash Tewari