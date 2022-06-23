"All you fu****s are recycled" - Nate Diaz fires shots at Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and more in post on social media

Nate Diaz has once again taken shots at some of the UFC's biggest names like Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and others.

Diaz has been one of the promotion's most popular fighters who achieved new levels of success when he beat a surging Conor McGregor on short notice. He has also been with the UFC for a long time, coming through Season 5 of The Ultimate Fighter.

However, the Stockton native has been kept on the sidelines by the promotion for almost a year. With only one fight left on his contract, Nate Diaz has repeatedly voiced his frustration while rallying to compete for a final time and move on.

In his latest post, the Stockton native took shots at all the fighters who have either called him out or had something unpleasant to say about him over the past few weeks. Diaz compiled clips of Jorge Masvidal, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Gilbert Burns getting finished. He also added the highlight of him choking Conor McGregor out at UFC 196.

Diaz wrote in the caption:

"When you get to where the fu** I'm at, You gotta remind 'em about where you been…..All you fu****s are recycled."

Watch the video below:

While it is evident that there are no solid plans from the promotion regarding Nate Diaz's final fight, many are speculating that it could be Khamzat Chimaev, and the two might throw down at UFC 278.

Michael Biping discusses the outcome of a potential Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping seems confident that Diaz will suffer a defeat in the hands of top welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev if the two ever happen to fight.

'The Count' mentioned that he believes in Chimaev's ability based on the performances 'Borz' has displayed so far in his short but explosive UFC career. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping said about the potential matchup:

"In a fight with Khamzat Chimaev, I just don't see him [Diaz] winning that fight. That's not me being a hater. That's not me being a d**k rider of Khamzat Chimaev or nothing like that. I am not believing the hype, I am believing ... the performances. I am believing the dominance that we've seen..."

Speaking further, Bisping stated that a win over Nate Diaz would definitely increase the Chechen-born Swede fighter's stardom in the promotion.

Watch Bisping give his take on a potential Diaz vs. Chimaev bout below:

