"They are gonna pay Nate Diaz some stupid money to fight Conor McGregor"- Henry Cejudo gives his take on what could be next for Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz has been having some serious problems getting a UFC fight signed, and Henry Cejudo believes that has more to do with backroom negotiations than Diaz being picky.

Diaz recently demanded he be let out of his UFC contract after months of being unable to secure the final fight on his current deal. That's not about to happen, but Cejudo has some thoughts on what might.

In a new episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, he said:

"They're gonna give Nate Diaz some stupid money to fight Conor McGregor. But at the same time, they're gonna give him that stupid money to say 'Hey, you got this six fight deal with us now.' You see what I'm saying? This is the reason why they don't want to give him Poirier because Poirier ... they can't pay him what they could pay him to fight Conor because they can make, up if he fights Conor, all that money they're gonna pay him."

Getting Nate Diaz to sign another contract with the UFC is going to be difficult with Jake Paul out there paying big money for big fights.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 @danawhite @hunter

Cejudo said:

"I think [Nate] just wants to fight out his contract, which is smart. I love what Jake Paul is doing. He's throwing a wrench in everybody's thing. I actually started liking the dirtbag because he really is increasing fighter pay because fighters are becoming independent now."

Nate Diaz deserves $20 million per fight, according to Jake Paul

Nate Diaz is a big money maker for the UFC, with three of his pay-per-views breaking the million buy mark with the promotion. Those kinds of numbers would make him one of the highest paid sports stars in the world if he was in boxing. In the UFC, it's unclear how much Diaz made, but he didn't appear on any Forbes lists after fighting Conor McGregor twice in 2016.

Jake Paul made it clear just how much Diaz was worth on the open market, tweeting:

"Nate Diaz should be guaranteed $20M per fight or 20% of the revenue of the event for fighting any of Dustin, Conor or Jorge. That’s 20% of all revenues (not just PPV). Pretty simple math. If you dispute this then you don’t know s**t about the fight business."

Nate Diaz should be guaranteed $20M per fight or 20% of the revenue of the event for fighting any of Dustin, Conor or Jorge. That’s 20% of all revenues (not just PPV).



Diaz's managers are undoubtedly aware of this pay discrepancy, which is why the UFC is going to have a hard time re-signing the Stockton fighter without offering a lot more money than they have in the past.

