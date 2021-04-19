Nate Diaz takes a dig at McGregor FAST and calls out Conor McGregor for copying his moves

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is one that will never die even though they last fought five years ago. The banter continues to be a treat for fight fans who are invested in their feud and also keeps the hope of a trilogy fight happening alive.

The two recently went back-and-forth on Twitter, engaging in a heated exchange about steroids and training programs. It kicked off when Conor McGregor took a dig at Nate Diaz, claiming that he got away with using steroids due to USADA being negligent.

He also called USADA out for not disclosing the names of athletes who test positive anymore.

Nate Diaz responded by sharing a picture of a fallen Conor McGregor, possibly in the aftermath of their UFC 196 clash. The Irishman was defeated for the first time in the UFC by Nate Diaz after he was submitted via a rear-naked choke in the second round of the fight.

With the picture, Nate Diaz mocked his foe's training program, McGregor FAST, and also insinuated that it was the Irishman who was on steroids.

Mgregor fast system

This is what steroids do to u 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/QiSkgTLqcE — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 18, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Nate Diaz continued to make fun of McGregor FAST, which the Irishman claims was created in the aftermath of his loss at UFC 196. According to McGregor, the training program helped him recuperate and bounce back with a better physique and greater athleticism to defeat Diaz in their rematch at UFC 202.

However, Nate Diaz was not ready to give McGregor FAST any credit and instead claimed that Conor McGregor copied all his moves for the system.

I’m write up a Diaz conditioning system to show how it’s really done anyway and shit on this stupid ass gregor fast bullshit this dumb fuck just copy’s all my moves anyway tryin to get on a bike and swim and shit 😂

Bruh u don’t know what the fuck your doing — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 18, 2021

When a Nate Diaz fight almost got canceled over a positive drug test

Despite McGregor's claims, Nate Diaz has always been staunchly against using any performance-enhancing drugs. He follows a vegan lifestyle and is entirely dependant on a plant-based diet for nutrition and training.

However, ahead of one of the most important fights of his career, Nate Diaz was flagged for a positive drug test.

Right before UFC 244, where he faced Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt, Nate Diaz was told by the authorities that he had tested positive for LGD-4033 or Ligandrol. He was also asked to keep the news under wraps.

However, Nate Diaz did not oblige and took to Twitter to inform the public about what has gone down. The Stockton native brought the truth forward and also claimed that he was never on any banned substances.

The failed drug test was later traced back to a plant-based multivitamin that Nate Diaz takes. According to the UFC VP of athlete health and performance, Jeff Novitzky, Diaz would have had to consume 10,000 units of the supplement at once to gain any performance-enhancing benefits from it. The positive test was waived off and the fight proceeded as scheduled.