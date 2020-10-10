Nate Diaz tells Israel Adesanya that Dan Hooker is the '#1 welterweight'

Nate Diaz has been in the news after he posted a video of Dan Hooker's KO win over Gilbert Burns on Twitter. Earlier, Diaz had shared the same video through his Instagram too.

Soon after, there was speculation that Diaz is eyeing a fight with either of the two fighters. The bad blood between Burns and Nate Diaz has been present for some time, starting when the Stockton native slammed Burns receiving a title shot against Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember youguys

This isn’t a title fight pic.twitter.com/7GLJUJA45C — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 9, 2020

At the time, the UFC wanted to book a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman but after negotiation dispute with Gamebred, the promotion offered the fight to Gilbert Burns. Eventually, Burns tested positive for Covid-19 and Jorge Masvidal ended up getting the fight anyway.

Nate Diaz was visibly upset about the outcome of the entire situation and rained down criticism on Kamaru Usman's boring style of fighting, even insinuating that he was using PEDs.

No ones gonna remember your fights 💉 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 24, 2020

It is in continuation of that social media beef that Nate Diaz posted a video of Gilbert Burns getting knocked out by Dan Hooker. The Tweet caught the attention of Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who proclaimed that the fight was a 'good a**' one.

In reply, Diaz claimed that Adesanya's teammate Dan Hooker was now the number one ranked welterweight based on his victory over Burns.

Your boys the #1 welterweight right now 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 10, 2020

Dan Hooker took on Gilbert Burns back in July of 2018 at UFC 226. Burns started impressively, however, Hooker dominated Burns with a barrage of punches, eventually grabbing a KO win over the now #1 welterweight contender.

Dan Hooker trains alongside Israel Adesanya at City Kickboxing at Auckland, New Zeland. The tweet was an evident compliment for Dan Hooker. With a win over Burns, who is now the #1 Welterweight contender, the compliment can also be seen as a subtle dig at the title contender.

Does Nate Diaz wants to fight Dan Hooker next?

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Nate Diaz has stated that he is looking to make his return soon. Earlier, he posted a video titled "Round 4" on his official Youtube channel to tease the rematch for the symbolic "BMF" belt against Jorge Masvidal.

However, Dana White showed more interest in a possible Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal fight. Reports indicate that the UFC is looking at a five-round main event between the fighters at UFC 256.

In such a situation, it remains to be seen who will Nate Diaz fight next. Dan Hooker continues to compete at the Lightweight division. He is coming off a potential "Fight of the Year" against former interim champion Dustin Poirier. Hooker put up an incredible performance against Poirier and solified his position in the Lightweight division.

Additionally, Hooker has the frame to move up to Welterweight as well. The match-up makes for an exciting fight between two aggressive strikers who are not scared to toe to toe inside the Octagon - should it happen.