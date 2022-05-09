Nate Diaz wonders why Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev are "talking sh*t" when they are on the "injured pu**y list"

Nate Diaz recently took a dig at Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev for continuing to talk despite being seemingly injured. According to Diaz, both McGregor and Chimaev are on the "injured pu**y list" while they continue their incessant banter.

Stockton's favorite son wrote on Twitter:

"Kamzits and Conor are on the injured pu**y list so I don’t know why they’re talkin sh*t when they broken"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Kamzits and Conor are on the injured pussy list so I don’t know why they’re talkin shit when they broken Kamzits and Conor are on the injured pussy list so I don’t know why they’re talkin shit when they broken

Conor McGregor was in high demand on Saturday night, receiving callouts from Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler after their respective victories. While McGregor is now apparently stacked up for a move to welterweight, the Irishman said that he would consider cutting down to fight 'Do Bronx' at lightweight.

Chandler, on the other hand, is willing to take on 'The Notorious' at welterweight. McGregor appeared keen on a matchup at some point in his career, if not immediately. Having spent the better part of a year rehabbing from a broken leg, the Irishman is now seemingly on the road to a comeback.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev defeated Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision in a battle for the ages at UFC 273. 'Borz' was handed a 30-day medical suspension by the Florida State Boxing Commission. Nevertheless, the Russian-born Swede posted a callout to both Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya soon after his win.

Khamzat Chimaev is willing to fight Nate Diaz after leaked matchmaking plan

The UFC's matchmaking board isn't as big a secret as many assumed after some images were recently leaked online, with Dana White later confirming that some bouts are just placeholders. During an appearance on The Pivot podcast, fans caught a glimpse of some of the proposed matchups for later events.

While some were previously talked-about contests like Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira, one that caught fans unaware was Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

Immediately after the leak, Chimaev expressed his eagerness to fight Diaz.

Nate Diaz's return to the octagon last year ended in a lopsided decision loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 263. With only one fight left on his current UFC contract, the Stockton native is eager to see out his deal and enter free agency.

It should be noted that the matchup is missing from the recently revealed star-studded UFC 276 card.

Edited by C. Naik