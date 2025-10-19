"Never me" - Conor McGregor's training partner takes big shots after Reinier de Ridder's retirement at UFC Vancouver

Conor McGregor's training partner and close associate, Dillon Danis, shared his reaction to Reinier de Ridder's defeat at UFC Vancouver.

The Dutch fighter faced off against Brendan Allen in the main event, which ended unexpectedly. After seemingly dominating the opening round, de Ridder appeared to be exhausted in the subsequent rounds. As such, he struggled to reach his corner after Round 4.

After a brief discussion, de Ridder's corner ultimately decided to throw in the towel, resulting in a corner stoppage and the fight being called off. Danis, who seemed to be watching the event live, immediately reacted by mocking de Ridder on X.

"Number 4 ranked contender couldn’t even stand to f**king Brendan Allen off the stool… There are levels to this. I told everyone, but no one wanted to listen."

In a subsequent post, Danis took another dig, writing:

"Imagine being a quitter never me"

Check out Dillon Danis' post targeting Reinier de Ridder below:

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Imagine being a quitter never me

Nassourdine Imavov reacts to Reinier de Ridder's UFC Vancouver loss

Reinier de Ridder was confident about surpassing Nassourdine Imavov as the next in line for a UFC middleweight title fight against Khamzat Chimaev. However, Imavov appeared confident in his position, often mocking the Dutch fighter for believing he could secure a title shot at UFC Vancouver.

After Brendan Allen defeated de Ridder, Imavov seized the opportunity to take another jab at 'RDR'. In a post on X, he wrote:

"Knew it 😂"

Imavov is currently on a five-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming against Caio Borralho at UFC Paris. Before that, he achieved wins over Israel Adesanya and Allen.

On the other hand, de Ridder, a former ONE two-division champion, suffered his first UFC defeat at UFC Vancouver. Prior to that, de Ridder was on a four-fight winning streak with victories over Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland, Bo Nickal, and Robert Whittaker.

