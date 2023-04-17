New Power Slap League champion declares himself the "Conor McGregor of Slap"

Newly crowned Power Slap welterweight champion Chris Thomas has labeled himself the "Conor McGregor of Slap" after splashing the cash following his title victory.

Thomas became the organization's first welterweight champion when he defeated Jesus Gaspar-Diaz in the first round. Their championship bout took place at the UFC's Apex center in the first Power Slap finale last month.

Despite the controversial nature of Dana White's latest venture due to the high risk of injury and brain trauma, Thomas has revealed that the sport has changed his life for the better.

During an interview on Power Slap's official YouTube channel, the 31-year-old referred to himself as the McGregor of Power Slap after he successfully paid off his home and bought himself his first suit. Chris Thomas said:

"There's a lot of blessings that came from it. I was able to pay off my house, I got some go-karts, some minibikes. I was able to buy some stuff I wasn't able to buy when I was younger...I've never spent money on anything fancy but I bought myself a Hollister vest and I'm buying myself a suit."

He added:

"When I come to the event, I'll be all in suit with my belt. I'm not gonna go backwards in life, I want to look clean. I'm the Conor McGregor of slap and I'm going to be the Conor McGregor of slap. I want to take the 170lb [belt] and if there's a lightweight division...I'll take that division."

Former WWE champion wants to face Conor McGregor

Following news of WWE's acquisition by UFC's parent company Endeavor, fans have been speculating whether or not more stars will cross over from one promotion to the other, much like Brock Lesnar.

One such name that is often mentioned is MMA superstar Conor McGregor, who is currently preparing for his UFC return. The Irishman is reportedly already being sought out by multiple WWE superstars, including former champion Dolph Ziggler.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Ziggler was asked about Endeavor's purchase of the WWE and whether he is open to facing any UFC fighters. 'The Show Off' only had one name on his mind, Conor McGregor, and wants him at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania. He said:

"Yeah, WWE and UFC, and he's called us out a couple of times, so I appreciate that, and I can go a little bit, so I would still do it. Make it a best-of-three, octagon, boxing match, wrestling, fighting, WWE. Then set it all up for the [best-of-three] at WrestleMania. I mean, that's just where the money is, but not everybody can go and back it up, but some of us can." [h/t Fightful]

