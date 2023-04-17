"That's just where the money is" - Former champion reveals he wants to fight Conor McGregor at WWE WrestleMania

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently disclosed that they would like to battle Conor McGregor at WrestleMania.

The promotion and UFC's parent company, Endeavor, are set to merge to create a new publicly traded company. The two organizations working together present countless opportunities for crossover promotion and the potential for UFC fighters to easily transition into wrestlers once their careers in the octagon are over.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler recently revealed that he would like to face Conor Mcgregor in several matches in the future.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, The Show Off claimed he would like a best-of-three series against Conor McGregor. One match would be a wrestling match, a boxing fight, and then an MMA bout at WrestleMania.

"Yeah, WWE and UFC, and he's called us out a couple of times, so I appreciate that, and I can go a little bit, so I would still do it. Make it a best-of-three, octagon, boxing match, wrestling, fighting, WWE. Then set it all up for the [best-of-three] at WrestleMania. I mean, that's just where the money is, but not everybody can go and back it up, but some of us can," said Dolph Ziggler. [H/T: Fightful]

Conor McGregor calls WWE star a grandpa

Conor McGregor and a member of The Bloodline recently got into a war of words on social media.

Paul Heyman claimed that McGregor was a Roman Reigns wannabe after the merger was announced. The Notorious One quickly responded and called The Wiseman of The Bloodline and a grandpa, threatening to show up and break his jaw.

"Careful Grampa. I’ll show up and break your jaw in 3 places," tweeted McGregor.

Paul Heyman has since responded and taken several more shots at the controversial UFC star. He pointed out that Conor isn't calling out The Tribal Chief, he's calling out his special counsel.

It would be fascinating to see if McGregor could maintain his popularity if he were to appear in the promotion down the line.

Do you think McGregor would be successful in WWE if he joined the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

