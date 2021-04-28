"Next stop - Worldwide domination" - Conor McGregor reveals future plans for Proper 12 Irish whiskey

Conor McGregor seems to be planning on taking his whiskey to a global level, as revealed in a recent Instagram post. McGregor celebrated the success of Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey before it enters its next phase as a company. Hailing it as the biggest Irish Whiskey brand in the world, Conor McGregor wrote on Instagram:

"Wow!! In just under 3 years, we went from a dream to the biggest Irish Whiskey in the world! A HUGE step for Proper No. Twelve today as we now forge ahead to the next phase of our company's history!"

The former two-division UFC champion started Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey alongside his manager Audie Attar and investor Ken Austin through a company called Eire Born Spirits (EBS). The whiskey brand definitely has big things coming its way as McGregor plans to take it to the pinnacle of Irish Whiskey.

Promising world domination next, Conor McGregor further wrote:

"Thanks to my Irish Whiskey fans all across the globe! Proper Twelve is my baby for life, and I am just warming up the barrels here! What I have in store for you all will not only take Proper Twelve to the absolute pinnacle of Irish Whiskey! But of all spirits! Next stop - Worldwide domination!!!"

Conor McGregor may have invited a lot of criticism over his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, but the Irishman is in no mood to hang up his gloves. With a warning to never count him out, 'The Notorious One' wrote:

"I wake up each day with focus, drive, and a commitment to be the best in sport and in business - and the money follows. Never count me out!"

Conor McGregor sold stakes of his whiskey brand

Earlier this year, it was reported that Conor McGregor and his partners sold stakes of Eire Born Spirits for a whopping $600 million. Becle, a spirits company that also owned Jose Cuervo Tequila, bought an initial ownership stake in EBS and then increased its holding to 49 percent of the company in May 2020.

The financial disclosure from Becle read:

“On February 23, 2021, the Company provided notice of the exercise of its call option to acquire 51% of the equity interests of EBS.”