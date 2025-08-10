  • home icon
Nina-Marie Daniele announces cornering role for Paulo Costa's next fight

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 10, 2025 04:29 GMT
Paulo Costa (left) wants Nina-Marie Daniele (right) in his corner. [Images courtesy: @borrachinhamma and @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]
Paulo Costa (left) wants Nina-Marie Daniele (right) in his corner. [Images courtesy: @borrachinhamma and @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

Paulo Costa recently expressed his desire to have only women in his corner for a fight in the future, prompting a response from Nina-Marie Daniele. The UFC content creator agreed to corner the Brazilian in his next bout.

Costa was present to witness the UFC Vegas 109 event at the organization's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. Anthony Hernandez prevailed over Roman Dolidze in the headliner. Meanwhile, the co-main event saw Steve Erceg getting back in the win column by defeating Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision.

The Brazilian recently took to X to praise Erceg and former UFC fighter Mike Perry for having their respective partners in their corners. Notably, Perry had only his wife Latory Perry, in his corner when he defeated Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4 in 2020. 'Borrachinha' wrote:

''Mike Platinum Perry and Erceg bringing theirs respective wife’s to be a corner''

Costa's remark caught the attention of Marie Daniele, who suggested that he should have his longtime girlfriend Tamara Alves by his side, writing:

''Put Tamara in your corner next!''

The former middleweight title contender responded by asking Marie Daniele to accompany Alves, writing:

''I would have only female corners one day. Can u come with Tamara?''

To which the 36-year-old agreed:

''Would be my honor! YES!!!!''
In another X post, Marie Daniele announced that she will corner Costa in his upcoming bout, writing:

''Excited to announce I will be a cornering Paulo Costa next fight! LFG Secret Juice @BorrachinhaMMA''

As for Costa, he broke his two-fight skid by defeating Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision at UFC 318 last month. The 34-year-old is aiming to get back in title contention and hinted at a possible fight with Reinier de Ridder by criticizing him for his performance against Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

