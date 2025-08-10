Nina-Marie Daniele announces cornering role for Paulo Costa's next fight

Paulo Costa recently expressed his desire to have only women in his corner for a fight in the future, prompting a response from Nina-Marie Daniele. The UFC content creator agreed to corner the Brazilian in his next bout.Costa was present to witness the UFC Vegas 109 event at the organization's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. Anthony Hernandez prevailed over Roman Dolidze in the headliner. Meanwhile, the co-main event saw Steve Erceg getting back in the win column by defeating Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision.The Brazilian recently took to X to praise Erceg and former UFC fighter Mike Perry for having their respective partners in their corners. Notably, Perry had only his wife Latory Perry, in his corner when he defeated Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4 in 2020. 'Borrachinha' wrote:''Mike Platinum Perry and Erceg bringing theirs respective wife’s to be a corner''Costa's remark caught the attention of Marie Daniele, who suggested that he should have his longtime girlfriend Tamara Alves by his side, writing:''Put Tamara in your corner next!''The former middleweight title contender responded by asking Marie Daniele to accompany Alves, writing:''I would have only female corners one day. Can u come with Tamara?''To which the 36-year-old agreed:''Would be my honor! YES!!!!''In another X post, Marie Daniele announced that she will corner Costa in his upcoming bout, writing:''Excited to announce I will be a cornering Paulo Costa next fight! LFG Secret Juice @BorrachinhaMMA''As for Costa, he broke his two-fight skid by defeating Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision at UFC 318 last month. The 34-year-old is aiming to get back in title contention and hinted at a possible fight with Reinier de Ridder by criticizing him for his performance against Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi.