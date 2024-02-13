Who is Paulo Costa dating? Everything you need to know about 'Borrachinha's' girlfriend

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa enjoys a healthy relationship with his long-time girlfriend Tamara Alves.

Alves is a civil engineer according to her past Instagram bios and has been in a relationship with fellow compatriot Costa for over 10 years. The two have been partners since before Costa's time at the UFC.

Costa and Alves' Instagram accounts are filled with posts of the two together in what seems to be a loving relationship.

In one of their earliest posts together, a younger Costa is seen with Alves just a year before his UFC debut in 2017.

Alves now works as an athlete manager and is primarily Costa's manager and is crucial to his contract negotiations and handling his affairs. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Costa revealed that the two had been in a relationship for 10 years before professing his love for Alves and praising her.

'Borrachinha' said:

“She helped me a lot; she’s amazing. She’s smart, she’s beautiful, and I love her.”

Helwani then put Costa on the spot by questioning him about their marriage while suggesting a romantic proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Costa refused to divulge any information but did mention that he wished to marry her.

Robert Whittaker predicts knockout victory against Paulo Costa at UFC 298

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will take on Paulo Costa in the upcoming pay-per-view UFC 298. The two will fight in the co-main event on Feb. 17, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Whittaker spoke to Fanatics View in an interview and revealed that his approach would be to go for the finish. He promised to seek out a knockout throughout the fight.

"I'm gonna knock him out. I've got 15 minutes to find my hole, to find the weakness that I can exploit, and I'm going headhunting. I'm looking for it [knockout]."

Costa did not fight in the entirety of last year owing to various issues including injury and will look to make a strong return to the octagon against a formidable opponent. Whittaker himself is looking to bounce back from his loss against current champion Dricus du Plessis last year.

