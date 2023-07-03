"Did she make you post this?" - Fans suspect girlfriend 'forced' Paulo Costa to share loved-up video amid Tracy Cortez love triangle scandal

Paulo Costa recently stirred intrigue among fans when he posted an image with UFC women's flyweight Tracy Cortez, the former girlfriend of UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega. The post has garnered significant attention with rumors of a love triangle scandal being perpetuated on social media.

Ortega and Cortez's breakup has taken a public turn, as evidenced by their recent social media exchange. Despite their initial efforts to keep matters private, rumors about the reasons for their breakup have spread like wildfire. Meanwhile, Paulo Costa finds himself entangled in the love triangle rumors, despite being in a relationship with longtime lover Tamara Alves.

The Brazilian recently posted a video with Alves, calling her the "most beautiful woman" on the planet amidst rumors surrounding the love triangle. Fight fans were quick to react to the post, suggesting that Costa's girlfriend may have perhaps forced him to make the social media post.

Check out the post below:

Reacting to the post, several fight fans wrote:

"Definitely got in trouble for the Cortez posts."

"Did she make you post this?"

"She made him post this after he was trolling with the Tracy pic."

"He got his girl mad with the Cortez post."

"Oh damn. This is the 'I’m sorry baby, you're my world' post"

Check out some of the hilarious reactions below:

[via @borrachinhamma on Instagram]

Adult star Kendra Lust reacts to Paulo Costa's alleged love triangle with Tracy Cortez

Adult star Kendra Lust recently weighed in on the viral photo of Paulo Costa in bed with an unidentified woman, following his earlier post featuring Tracy Cortez.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger is well-renowned for stirring up controversy with his satirical content. Costa posted an image with an unidentified woman on Twitter, claiming it to be an ideal Saturday. Although the identity of the woman remains undisclosed, fight fans are convinced that the woman featured in the image is none other than Tracy Cortez.

Costa's tweet sparked a reaction from Kendra Lust, who simply wrote:

Costa is scheduled to face Ikram Aliskerov next on July 29, 2023, at UFC 291. He was last seen inside the octagon in a back-and-forth contest against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. He won the fight by unanimous decision.

