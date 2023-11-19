Nina-Marie Daniele has a hilarious NSFW question for Kendra Lust amid Tom Aspinall fiasco

In a recent interview, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall left UFC influencer Nina-Marie Daniele stunned with a surprising question that has gone viral now.

Renowned for her unorthodox and humorously audacious interviews, Nina Marie-Daniele, widely recognized as 'Nina Drama,' has garnered a distinctive fanbase. Fans appreciate her ability to showcase the nonchalant side of fighters, and her work stands out as a refreshing and entertaining source of MMA content for many.

Despite her usual quirky style, Aspinall's question during a recent interview caught her off guard, leading to mixed reactions from fans.

Nina Marie-Daniele later clarified that they know each other well and the question was in good spirits. The MMA content creator addressed the matter, sparking a response from Kendra Lust, who inquired about their potential interaction

"Good, then I won’t offend you when I ask the question .. when is my interview?"

Reacting to Lust's comment, Nina Marie-Daniele launched another tweet, hilariously asking the American a question similar to what Tom Aspinall had asked. She wrote:

"Kendra, have you ever been fin**red by an MMA fighter? Tom Aspinall and I both want to know LOL… and there’s a follow-up question."

Check out her tweet below:

Nina-Marie Daniele takes a stand for MMA media integrity

Nina-Marie Daniele, recognized as one of the top MMA content creators, has criticized the MMA media for disseminating unverified information. Expressing concern over the media's eagerness to announce "breaking" news without proper confirmation, Daniele highlighted the detrimental impact on the relationship between MMA promotions and media.

Emphasizing the need for responsible reporting, Nina-Marie Daniele pointed out that relying on random sources erodes trust in MMA journalism. Daniele also advocated for a shift towards accurate and verified reporting in order to foster a healthier collaboration between the media and promotions. She wrote:

"A major problem with MMA media is that most are so eager to break ‘Breaking News’ but they don’t bother confirming! Instead, they trust random sources. This is why MMA Media can’t be trusted. Also, why is media so eager to break news before the promotion? This works against you and why the promotion won’t work with you, it’s a two way street and y’all are sh00ting yourselves in the foot imo. #MakeMMAMediaGreatAgain"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's tweet below:

