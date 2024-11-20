Nina-Marie Daniele makes hilarious Dana White reference as she reacts to Islam Makhachev retaining his spot atop P4P list despite Jon Jones' win

Nina-Marie Daniele referenced Dana White when reacting to Islam Makhachev maintaining the number one pound-for-pound ranking.

On Nov. 16, Jones defended his UFC heavyweight title for the first time with a third-round TKO against Stipe Miocic. Following another impressive finish, 'Bones' remained the number two-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, with lightweight king Islam Makhachev staying at the top.

UFC CEO Dana White has established a reputation within the MMA community for defending Jones as the best fighter on the planet. Therefore, Nina-Marie Daniele replied to ESPN MMA's post about the updated pound-for-pound rankings with a reference to White likely not being happy:

Trending

"Dana White has entered the chat 😡🤬😂"

Daniele's Instagram comment

Check out ESPN MMA's post below:

Jon Jones' win against Stipe Miocic ended a 20-month layoff caused by a torn pectoral muscle. In that timeframe, Islam Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight twice against Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier.

Makhachev is expected to fight again in early 2025 in a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan. The pound-for-pound king holds a unanimous decision win against Tsarukyan from when they fought as rising contenders in April 2019.

Dana White teases Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall as "biggest fight we've ever done"

Over the past two years, Jon Jones has downplayed a fight against UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Jones ignored the requests of fans to see the matchup and continuously claimed the better business decision would be to fight light heavyweight king Alex Pereira.

Dana White has remained consistent that Jones' next fight will be a unification title matchup against Aspinall. During the UFC 309 post-event press conference, White had this to say about the potential super-fight:

"It's going to be the biggest heavyweight fight ever. It'll probably be the biggest fight we've ever done. I hate stadiums, I hate them. I like arenas. It's such a better vibe, people can see better. Probably not [a stadium for Jones vs. Aspinall]."

Tom Aspinall holds a UFC record of 8-1, all wins inside the distance (six KO/TKOs and two submissions). The only thing stopping Aspinall from attempting to become an undisputed world champion is Jon Jones, who's teased his retirement to avoid the matchup against the interim titleholder.

Watch Dana White discuss the potential of Jones vs. Aspinall below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback