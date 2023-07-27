"No one won" - Conor McGregor and Dana White disappointed in promising TUF vets for lackluster performance in latest episode

While fans wait for Conor McGregor to announce an official return date for his expected clash with Michael Chandler, they have had to get their fill of the Irishman by watching episodes of The Ultimate Fighter 31. The show's season has been defined by McGregor's poor track record as a coach.

But as episode nine was released on Tuesday, someone else had a poor performance. Instead of the coaches, the disappointment were due to two fighters: Roosevelt Roberts and Austin Hubbard.

Both men are members of Michael Chandler's team and were tasked with facing each other.

Conor and Dana didn't seem too impressed by this fight...



| Wednesdays | Live on @ESPNAusNZ "No one lost, no one won... in my opinion"Conor and Dana didn't seem too impressed by this fight... #TUF31 | Wednesdays | Live on @ESPNAusNZ pic.twitter.com/YBv6pVtd7r

Unfortunately, the two had an underwhelming bout, with both Conor McGregor and Dana White expressing disappointment over the their lackluster performance. Their fight ended with a split decision in Austin Hubbard's favor, but prior to the official announcement, Conor McGregor had the following to say:

"It's hard to say, to be honest. I'm not sure. Very close. No one lost. No one won, in my opinion."

Dana White was especially disappointed, having expected both Hubbard and Roberts to show more urgency and desire given that they're both UFC alumni trying to work their way back into the promotion after being released two years ago.

In more positive news, McGregor managed to avoid a quarterfinals sweep in the previous episode, as another defeat would have made him the first coach in TUF history to be on the wrong end of such a lengthy winless streak.

Conor McGregor's thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz matchup

For the better part of his young boxing career, Jake Paul has repeatedly tried to goad 'The Notorious' into a match. However, his attempts were largely ignored by the former UFC double champion. Whenever McGregor did reply, it was often with a dismissal.

He thinks little of Paul and has previously spoken about his low regard for influencer boxing.

So, when asked for his prediction for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match, he expressed his belief that the Stockton MMA legend would beat 'The Problem Child' handedly.