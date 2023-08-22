"No wonder you're friends with Conor McGregor" - Logan Paul finally responds to Dillon Danis' relentless attacks on fiance Nina Agdal

Logan Paul confronted Dillon Danis for involving his fiance in their social media feud at last. Paul and Danis are scheduled to fight in a six-round boxing match on Misfits Boxing's October 14th fight card. Both men are trying to get an upper hand in the mental warfare, and Danis took the one-upping game to forbidden territory by digging out Paul's fiance Nina Agdal's relationship history.

Dannis has been posting Agdal's pictures with her former partners relentlessly and did not stop the onslaught even after 'Maverick' sent him a cease-and-desist order. Logan Paul had chosen to remain silent on the matter so far. However, he broke the silence during the event's first press conference, which took place on August 22nd.

Paul called out 'El Jefe' for involving a woman in their feud as a part of his strategy. He went on to attribute Danis's tactics to his proximity with teammate and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. Logan Paul said:

"Bro, bro, bro! You've resorted to attacking a woman as your fight tactics? No wonder you're friends with Conor McGregor, no wonder you're friends with Conor McGregor! Where is he by the way? Where is Coach McGregor? Why wouldn't he take my million dollar bet?"

You can watch Paul and Danis's heated exchange from the 35:40 mark of the video below:

For the uninitiated, Dillon Danis is a close associate of Conor McGregor. He was brought into the SBG Ireland camp to improve the Irishman's grappling following his loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in 2016. However, the duo became training partners and close friends as time went by.

When Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis was announced, Paul called out 'Notorious' and wagered a $1 million bet on the outcome of the fight. However, McGregor did not respond to the callout. It is worth noting that Paul has been under heavy scrutiny for a cryptocurrency scam and allegedly owes millions of dollars to investors.

Dillon Danis was on the receiving end of similar treatment from Logan Paul's brother

Logan and his brother Jake Paul have been feuding with Dillon Danis for a long time. While Danis's conduct involving Logan Paul's fiance seems like a low blow, he has been subjected to similar humiliation by the Paul brothers in the past.

Back in 2020, Jake Paul was rooting for a boxing match with Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis. In an interview with TMZ Sports, 'Problem Child' claimed that he had a brief affair with Danis's girlfriend, and that was the reason for their bitter rivalry:

"I wanna knock out Dillon because we've been talking sh** back and forth for two years, I've hooked up with his girlfriend, he's all butt-hurt about it," Jake Paul stated.

Dillon Danis has justified involving Nina Agdal in his feud with Logan Paul because of this history. But both men will have the opportunity to settle the score on October 14th when they stand across each other in the ring.