"Nothing new"- Daniel Cormier labeled a "hater" by UFC welterweight after his take on Jim Miller being inducted into the Hall of Fame

Daniel Cormier received backlash from Max Griffin after reiterating his stance that Jim Miller doesn’t belong in the UFC Hall of Fame.

On January 13, Miller secured a third-round submission win against Gabriel Benitez to extend his UFC record to 26-16 (one no-contest). Throughout his 43 Octagon fights, ‘A-10’ has taken over several promotional records, including total fights (43), wins (26) and submission attempts (48).

Despite never fighting for UFC gold, Miller has established himself as an unforgettable fighter, putting him in the conversation for a spot in the Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, some fans and analysts, including Daniel Cormier, believe ‘A-10’ doesn’t deserve HOF recognition.

During an appearance on UFC Unfiltered, Miller addressed Cormier’s doubts with the following quote, which was transcribed by MMA Junkie:

“I am nearing the end of my third Daniel Cormier career … I’m still here, I’m still performing, I’m still a dangerous guy tripling the champ-champ, tripling his time in the Octagon.”

Cormier voiced his point of view by saying this on DC & RC, which was also transcribed by MMA Junkie:

“I do believe at a point (the win record) will be topped. If you put people in the Hall of Fame based on those records and then they get topped, then what are they in the Hall of Fame for?”

The quotes from Cormier and Miller were shared side by side on MMA Junkie’s Instagram, leading to UFC fighter Max Griffin labeling ‘DC’ as a hater in the comment section:

“DC = Hater Nothing new… 🙄”

Griffin’s comment

Is Jim Miller fighting at UFC 300?

Following his win against Gabriel Benitez, Jim Miller called out Paul Felder and Matt Brown for a fight on April 13 at UFC 300. Miller previously fought at UFC 100 and UFC 200, making him the only fighter to compete at all three historic events, assuming his recently scheduled fight doesn’t fall through.

The UFC went in a different direction and booked Miller to fight Bobby Green at UFC 300. Green is another UFC veteran who’s been around for a while and deserves the opportunity to fight at the upcoming event inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Safe to say, Jim Miller should get a massive ovation from the fans when he walks out on April 13.