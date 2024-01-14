UFC Vegas 84 bonuses: Jim Miller earns 15th career bonus, 3 others take home $50K

MMA veteran Jim Miller was one of the recipients of the UFC bonuses given out after UFC Vegas 84 on Jan. 13.

'A-10' locked horns against Gabriel Benitez in a lightweight clash in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 234. The 40-year-old used his grappling prowess to outclass his opponent and then proceeded to finish him via submission in the third round. The victory helped him extend his UFC record of most wins to 26.

In his post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, the 40-year-old expressed his desire to compete at the UFC 300 event and named Paul Felder as one of the possible opponents.

The finish earned Miller a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000. This was his 15th bonus in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

The main event of UFC Vegas 84 featured a light heavyweight clash between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker. The bout was a rematch as their first encounter ended in a no-contest due to an illegal knee by Ankalaev.

In the rematch, the Dagestani got the better of Walker and knocked him out in the second round of the fight. He also received a bonus cheque of $50,000 for his efforts.

A middleweight clash between Bruno Ferreira and Phil Hawes also took place on the main card of the event. Ferreira made quick work of his opponent and knocked him out in the opening round of the fight. He was also among the recipients of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000.

In the prelims of UFC Vegas 84, Marcus McGhee and Gaston Balanos went toe-to-toe in a bantamweight scrap. McGhee landed a spectacular spinning wheel kick on his opponent and followed it up with punches. The fight was halted and 'The Maniac' was declared the winner via TKO. He also took home an additional cheque of $50,000 for his performance.

