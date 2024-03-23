"Oh my goodness" - Fans react as former UFC fighter Kay Hansen stuns in orange swimsuit

Kay Hansen recently mesmerized her Instagram followers with a captivating video flaunting an eye-catching orange swimsuit. She accompanied the post with the caption, "Friday vibes".

The former UFC strawweight fighter skillfully leverages her substantial following of over 169K fans across various social media platforms, including X and Instagram, to promote her exclusive content on the subscription-based adult platform OnlyF*ns.

Fans showered Hansen's provocative video with a flood of adoring reactions.

At just 21 years old, Hansen made her debut in the UFC in June 2020, solidifying her status as one of the organization's youngest female fighters. She marked her entry with a memorable victory, securing a third-round submission win over Jinh Yu Frey in her promotional debut.

However, Hansen's path in the UFC took a downturn, resulting in a 0-3 record before she parted ways with the organization in April 2022. Since then, she has refrained from competing in the cage. Following her departure from the UFC, the 24-year-old transitioned to Invicta FC but has not yet made her return to the promotion's stage.

When Kay Hansen shared her experience of sexual harassment by her father

Kay Hansen once described her story of battling difficulties, beginning as a young athlete and progressing to become a teenage professional fighter.

In April 2023, she spoke up about her alleged dreadful upbringing in Invicta's Diary series, disclosing allegations of r*pe and sexual assault by her father throughout her adolescent years.

The video depicted the painful process that led Hansen to disassociate herself from her father, her long-time coach.

Following the documentary's release last year, Hansen took to Instagram to reflect on her tumultuous upbringing and aimed to provide support and inspiration to those who may have experienced similar circumstances:

"I never spoke up about the abuse I endured due to the fear of repercussions that may follow. I tell my story not to ‘help people get to know me’ but to use the platform my sport has given me to inspire courage in someone who is, or once was, in a similar situation."

