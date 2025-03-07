"Oh the tears that will flow" - Candace Owens' tweet on Joe Rogan's new podcast episode feat. Ian Carroll sparks vivid fan reactions

Joe Rogan's recent podcast episode, featuring Ian Carroll, has caused quite a stir on social media and beyond. American political commentator Candace Owens soon chimed in with a tweet/X post about the episode, which, in turn, elicited vivid reactions from netizens.

Ad

On episode #2284 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast earlier this month, independent researcher Ian Carroll discussed late American entrepreneur and accused s*x trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. Carroll underscored that Epstein supposedly worked for Israel and the Jewish community, further signaling that Israel or Jewish people defending him would paint them in a bad light.

On one hand, the assertions earned Carroll support from certain sections of the socio-political realm. On the other hand, he was criticized and accused of perpetuating antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Ad

Trending

Incidentally, Candace Owens was previously accused of perpetuating antisemitic conspiracy theories during her highly-publicized exit from the Ben Shapiro-helmed organization, The Daily Wire, in 2024.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Considering the elements at play, Owens chimed in on Carroll's recent JRE appearance. Seemingly suggesting that those criticizing Carroll were 'neocons' aka 'neoconservatives' -- persons who'd adopted a modified version of conservative socio-political values. She tweeted:

"Oh the tears that will flow from this Joe Rogan interview with Ian Carroll. Our cup shall overflow with wonderful, beautiful, neocon tears."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens soon weighed in on Owens' post about the aforementioned episode of Joe Rogan's podcast. One X user deemed both Rogan and Carroll as alternative media sources who are allegedly controlled by the authorities:

"Ian Carroll and Joe Rogan are both controlled alternative media. Still, it will be interesting."

Another X user seemingly agreed with Owens but added that they'd like to see more than tears, specifically calling for legal punitive measures for those Owens was jibing at:

Ad

"I've had enough tears. I'm ready for some results and some jail sentences"

Alternatively, some commenters seemed to disagree with Owens. One observer wrote:

"It's difficult to listen to"

A netizen implied that the Joe Rogan podcast episode was "glorious," whereas another expressed their excitement about the supposedly imminent "neocon tears." On the contrary, an X user deemed the podcast a "dud," while another jabbed at Owens:

Ad

"Not sure why you're crying."

Among the various reactions to Owens' apparently polarizing tweet, one X user wrote:

"What has happened to you? Not the Candace I knew."

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of tweets

Candace Owens on Dana White's steadfast support for Joe Rogan

Over the years, UFC commentator and podcast mogul Joe Rogan has faced multiple challenges as a public personality, including a time when there were assertive demands for him to be de-platformed/canceled. Rogan was accused of spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and platforming guests with allegedly extremist views on JRE.

Ad

UFC CEO and president Dana White notably spoke about the same, on the Lex Fridman Podcast, explaining how he'd unwaveringly supported Rogan during that testing time back in 2022. Well, in 2024, Candace Owens reacted to a clip from White's explanation. Alluding to the bond between the UFC personalities, she notably praised White's support for Rogan:

"Imagine being the CEO of a multi-billion dollar company and offering your resignation rather than allowing someone who works for you to get cancelled. @danawhite is a real-life hero. The future belongs to fighters"

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.