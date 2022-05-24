Watch: 10 minutes of crushing ONE Championship Muay Thai knockouts

Want to see some of the best knockouts in Muay Thai? Look no further than ONE Championship's highlight reel of devastating Muay Thai knockouts on YouTube.

The Asian organization has been producing some of the most heart-stopping KOs across MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing for years now.

Thanks to the inception of its ONE Super Series, ONE Championship has become the home of the best striking arts in the world. When it comes to the Art of Eight Limbs, ONE has some of the very best in the sport on their roster.

From undeniable legends like Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Lerdsila Chumpairtour to rising stars like Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Panpayak Jitmuangnon, ONE has the best Thai fighters today.

It's not just Thai fighters, as the Singapore-based fight league employs some of the greatest foreign practitioners in the art as well. You've got Jonathan Haggerty, Liam Harrison and Nieky Holzken, just to name a few.

In a recent video released by ONE, they've compiled some of the most unforgettable KOs that their Muay Thai division has produced. Get ready to witness brutal spinning back elbows, head kicks, blitzing punches and crushing knees.

Watch the highlight-reel video here:

ONE 157 became a showcase of the best in ONE Championship Muay Thai

ONE Championship's event last Friday, ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, was a showcase for Muay Thai and it was fireworks from start to finish. The main card alone had ONE handing out four performance bonuses to its fighters.

The main event was an exciting, back-and-forth banger for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai belt. Petchmorakot Petchyindee, coming off of his stint in boxing last year, defended his Muay Thai title against former Lumpinee Stadium champ Jimmy Vienot. The bout was razor-close and had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, the co-main event saw Italy's Joseph 'The Hurricane' Lasiri stop the then-reigning ONE Championship strawweight champ Prajanchai PK.Saenchai after three rounds of unbelievable action. The Thai champion couldn't answer the call to start the fourth round, automatically handing Lasiri the TKO win.

Lasiri's climb to the top is the stuff of legend. After losing his first four fights in the promotion, 'The Hurricane' never gave up and scored three straight wins en route to capturing the belt.

Also on the card was the absolute demolition of Jacob Smith at the hands of the ultra-popular ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Rodtang utterly destroyed the UK's No.1 fighter across three rounds, advancing to the semi-finals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament.

For the full results of ONE 157, check out our recap piece here.

