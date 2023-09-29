ONE Fight Night 14 preview and predictions: Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee

If we’re going by convention, then the meeting between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee can be considered a dream match.

The generational stars will vie for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video this Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Stamp is one of the brightest stars of this generation, while Ham is one of the most decorated fighters of the previous one. Both have similar striking backgrounds, but they differ in how they use their bases.

Ham is a natural kickboxer, but she’s now more adept at using her overall MMA game to put her opponents in practically helpless situations. Stamp, meanwhile, had her start in Muay Thai, and she’d rather overwhelm her opponents than control them.

Since this fight is for the interim strap, the next obvious step is fighting Angela Lee for the undisputed ONE women’s atomweight world title. Coincidentally, the reigning atomweight queen will be in attendance for the fight card.

Before this event streams live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America, Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team gave their unbiased opinion on who will leave Singapore with interim gold on their shoulders.

James De Rozario: Ham Seo Hee by decision

It has been almost 2,500 days since Ham last tasted defeat in her 15-year career at the top, and I see her doing just enough to stand her ground, adjust, and pick her way to ONE gold.

However, that doesn’t mean the Team Mad athlete won’t be forced to probe deeper into her arsenal, as Stamp is a formidable opponent in every area.

Both women will keep the action on the feet for as long as they can, and I expect them to cancel each other out when they decide to switch levels and slug it out on the canvas.

Stamp might have more power and should utilize solid combinations in the clinch, but Ham will get her way around the Thai’s weapons to land the more decisive blows until the final bell.

The Thai lacks that magic when things get a bit heated up, and that is where ‘Hamzzang’ will find flaws and use her experience to gain some massive points on the judges’ scorecards.

Mike Murillo: Stamp by knockout

This is going to be an engaging title showdown between the top contenders in the atomweight division. I see this going Stamp Fairtex’s way via knockout in the championship rounds.

While I expect veteran Ham Seo Hee to throw her weight around in the early going, Stamp’s more extensive skill set should eventually take over as the fight moves along.

Stamp has seen it all in ONE and taken the measure of the top fighters in the promotion both in the striking arts and MMA, and that should propel her to an explosive win.

Apart from having a deeper bag of weapons to dig into, the Thai sensation has added motivation to create history as the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion, making her doubly dangerous.

It is the headlining match of ONE Fight Night 14 for a reason. It should be fun.

Ted Razon: Stamp by knockout

In an evening filled with the best female martial artists on the planet, it’s only fitting for Stamp and Ham Seo Hee to close out the show.

And fans are in for a treat.

However, only one will leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the gold, and I believe it’s going to be Stamp once it’s all said and done.

The Thai superstar will likely impose her superior striking in the opening minutes, setting up her rhythm with precise kicks to the body and leg of Ham. The South Korean will soon find out that she has no business trading fists with Stamp and will make this a grappling war.

‘Hamzzang’ is indeed a powerful adversary with impeccable ground skills, and I think she’ll be successful in taking this fight to the mat. It will be crucial for Stamp to survive this onslaught, especially in the first five minutes where it could be harder to get out of positions since the fighters are still dry.

Then again, Stamp has surprised us with her ever-improving BJJ and I believe she can bring this fight back up to the feet. I think she can tag Ham a couple of times and force the Korean to clinch, where Stamp also thrives.

After working Ham’s body with knees and punches, I foresee Stamp tagging her with an elbow to the temple and shaking her equilibrium.

I predict Stamp will make history and become a three-sport world champion via a resounding TKO finish.

Vince Richards: Stamp by decision

South Korean MMA pioneer Ham Seo Hee is one of the most calculating fighters in ONE Championship right now. ‘Hamzzang’ is a tactical fighter who will quickly analyze her opponents before going into a full-on offensive assault.

Ham just has that natural talent of studying her opponents’ weaknesses and using them in the middle of a tense bout. She did that in her fights against Denice Zamboanga and Itsuki Hirata where she practically dictated the bout with her grappling and striking.

Stamp, however, is just at another level.

The Thai megastar’s sheer athleticism is what sets her apart from the field. Stamp’s blinding speed enables her to not just overwhelm her opponents with her striking, but also get into mind-bending grappling exchanges.

At 25 years old, Stamp is in her athletic prime and I won’t be surprised if she uses her innate agility to overwhelm Ham.

Of course, a knockout will be hard to come by, but I see Stamp putting on a cardiac pace that might just leave Ham heaving.

Stamp always has that one-shot knockout power, but I believe she’ll get this fight by unanimous decision.