ONE Fight Night 17: Get hyped for ONE’s first-ever all-Muay Thai card in this incredible montage of spine-chilling knockouts

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video is shaping up to be another electrifying evening for ONE Championship, and the excitement surrounding fight week in Bangkok is about to hit a fever pitch.

Fans can expect an all-Muay Thai affair on Friday night, featuring the very best in the ‘art of eight limbs’, with a card full of bonafide finishers.

In fact, ONE Championship posted a recent hype video on its official social media accounts to get fans riled up before fight night.

Check out the clip here:

ONE Championship has the world’s best roster in Muay Thai, and on Friday night, they will prove it once again. ONE Fight Night 17 is a stacked card featuring all Muay Thai bouts.

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video offers fans non-stop excitement in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’

If you’re a fan of action and adrenaline and want to see some big finishes, look no further on Friday night than ONE Fight Night 17.

In the main event, reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine will take on WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion and ONE Championship newcomer ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts of Australia.

The fight will be for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

In the co-main event, Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut welcomes American Muay Thai sensation ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei to the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.