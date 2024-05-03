ONE Fight Night 22 preview and predictions: Smilla Sundell vs Natalia Diachkova

There might have been a massive shift in permutations in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22, but, regardless, the watching world is in for a treat when Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova collide this Friday, May 3.

Yesterday, the Swedish powerhouse lost her strawweight Muay Thai gold on the scales. As such, their planned world title scrap will be contested at a catchweight of 126.5 pounds, with only Diachkova being eligible to lay her hands on the coveted prize.

Still, the 19-year-old Swede has been as good as it gets through her journey in ONE Championship. From her all-around arsenal to her cosmic knockout power, there aren't many talents on the roster who can lay a finger on her.

That could, however, change, with Diachkova's explosive all-out style. The Team Mehdi Zatout standout has been dreaming of this moment, and now that it has fallen in her path, she's ready to go all-out in pursuit of eminence.

Before they go toe-to-toe, Sportskeeda MMA's team of experts share their input on this main event showdown, which will be available free of charge for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers this Friday.

Vince Richards: Smilla Sundell by unanimous decision

Natalia Diachkova is probably the most terrifying fighter Smilla Sundell will face in ONE Championship, and these two are expected to trade unholy punishment at each other this Friday.

Both fighters have similar aggressive styles, but there is still one thing that makes them unique.

Smilla Sundell methodically breaks her opponents down before she launches the finisher, while 'Karelian Lynx' typically looks for that fight-ender the moment the bell rings.

Diachkova could have this in the bag if she throws haymakers at an unrelenting speed, but she'll be in deep trouble if Sundell weathers the storm in the first two rounds.

Ted Razon: Natalia Diachkova by TKO in round three

Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova are the nastiest female strikers in the world today, so I expect nothing less than non-stop action.

Diachkova is as aggressive as they come and I expect her to push forward early like she always does.

If there's any criticism of Sundell's game so far, it's her penchant for starting slowly. 'The Hurricane' can't afford to do so against her upcoming challenger. Sundell needs to bring the fight or risk digging herself into a hole that would be hard to climb out of.

Still, I see the Fairtex athlete using her length to score kicks and long jabs early. However, 'Karelian Lynx' is already an expert on breaking that Thai style of boxing. I see her getting past Smilla Sundell's defenses and landing her ferocious punch combos in close quarters.

Sundell is an amazing athlete with a bright future indeed. However, Diachkova seems to be a woman on a mission and I think she'll pull off the upset.

James De Rozario: Smilla Sundell by unanimous decision

Fortune often favors the brave. But, unfortunately, I don't see that unfolding when Natalia Diachkova goes all out in her hunt for a ONE world title.

The Russian challenger's destructive fists have helped her lay a solid foundation in her chase for 26 pounds of gold, but Sundell's range and ability to add more volume every time she goes forward is a work of art.

And I see that high-pressing style doing wonders for her against someone of Diachkova's voracity one way or another.

'The Hurricane' knows how to pick her best shots when her rival leaves a gap within their guard. Case in point, she'll have plenty of chances to do so when 'Karelian Lynx' drops her guard in search of landing a haymaker.

Despite that, Diachkova's chin will stand the test of time. But Smilla Sundell's aptness to connect with the more decisive shots will frustrate the Team Mehdi Zatout upstart until the end of the nine-minute mark.

Mike Murillo: Smilla Sundell by unanimous decision

Smilla Sundell has dominated the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai division since making her ONE debut two years ago but should get her toughest challenge to date in Natalia Diachkova in their scheduled fight at ONE Fight Night 22.

Diachkova has been on an impressive roll as well, anchored on her KO power that has seen her win three of her four victories inside the opening round. And Smilla Sundell should be mindful of that.

But still, 'The Hurricane' has some things going for her, including her reach advantage to connect on telling hits, which should pose a problem for the Russian fighter throughout the contest.

I see Sundell having herself in a battle but eventually winning by unanimous decision.