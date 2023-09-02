Oscar De La Hoya's bold prediction for potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford super-fight met with hilarious reaction from Max Holloway

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are gearing up for world championship fights against Jermell Charlo and Errol Spence Jr., respectively.

Alvarez will be taking on Charlo for the first time, whilst 'Bud' is set to face Spence Jr. in a rematch of their epic welterweight title clash several months ago.

Crawford dismantled 'The Truth' over eight rounds before stopping his opponent, and his performance led to talks of a potential super-fight with Canelo Alvarez in the future.

Terence Crawford currently fights at 147 pounds, whereas Alvarez competes at 168 pounds. But according to Oscar De La Hoya, Alvarez's former promoter, the size disparity will matter very little.

De La Hoya believes that 'Bud' has the superior footwork and backs Terence Crawford to defeat Canelo Alvarez in what would be a clash for the ages. The former world champion's prediction also drew a hilarious response from Max Holloway, who appeared to disagree with his opinion.

Oscar De La Hoya said this:

"One thing about Canelo we all know is that he walks in the ring like there's wet cement. His footwork is a little too heavy... If that fight ever happens, which I don't think it will, I have to go with Crawford [to win]."

Max Holloway responded with this:

"Oscar been on one lately lol"

See the exchange below:

Canelo Alvarez shares thoughts on a potential fight with Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez is set to put his undisputed super-middleweight world champion status on the line against Jermell Charlo on September 30.

However, following Terence Crawford's stunning victory over Errol Spence Jr. several months ago, talks of a super-fight between 'Bud' and Alvarez have begun.

The likelihood of the fight taking place seems slim, and it appears that the Mexican is not too eager to take on Crawford either. Canelo Alvarez believes that he would not get the credit he deserves for beating 'Bud', given the size difference of the two boxers.

Alvarez was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he shared his thoughts on a potential fight with Terence Crawford. He said this:

"Like [Crawford] said when they asked him about the Gervonta [Davis] fight, that he won't get credit for that fight. It's the same for me. I don't need to take that fight because everyone's gonna say [Crawford] is too small. He needs to enjoy his fight, he deserves it."

Watch the video below from 3:05: