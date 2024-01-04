"Owned him" - Fans react after undefeated UFC star takes aim at YouTuber MMA Guru

UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has called out YouTuber MMA Guru, leading to the former’s fans backing him up.

Over the past few years, a YouTuber named MMA Guru has established a loyal fanbase for his controversial rants and analysis about MMA. As a result, he’s generated over 140,000 YouTube subscribers but also gained several enemies who are UFC fighters.

Mokaev has become the latest fighter to voice his frustration with the YouTuber. The rising flyweight contender had this to say on X:

“MMA guru is typical fat piece of sh*t”

Mokaev followed up by saying:

“Dog shit”

It’s unclear what led Mokaev to post those messages about MMA Guru. Nonetheless, the undefeated fighter’s fans backed him up in the comment section of the previously mentioned post:

“Owned him”

“never listen to a fat guy If he criticises you remember he can’t do what you do that’s why he will sit in a chair and complain”

“Oh my goodness Mokaev have some mercy”

“Moka choice violence today”

“Couldn't agree more”

“He will just be happy you mentioned him”

Mokaev made his UFC debut in March 2022. Since then, he’s had a few close calls but ultimately remained undefeated with five consecutive wins in the Octagon. Mokaev's last fight was on October 21, 2023, defeating Tim Elliott by third-round submission.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What’s next for Muhammad Mokaev in the UFC?

Muhammad Mokaev’s success in 2023 led to him being ranked as the number eight fighter in the flyweight division. Therefore, the 23-year-old plans to continue building momentum in 2024 and potentially earn a title shot by the end of the calendar year.

On March 2, Mokaev will make his sixth walk to the Octagon when the UFC travels to Saudi Arabia for the first time. ‘The Punisher’ has been matched up against Alex Perez, a former flyweight title challenger who has only fought twice, both losses, since November 2020.

Perez hasn’t fought since suffering a first-round submission loss against Alexandre Pantoja in July 2022. The 31-year-old has dealt with numerous fight cancellations over the past few years, which he hopes to avoid in his upcoming fight against Mokaev.