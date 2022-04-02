"Keep an eye on the social medias" - Paddy Pimblett prepares to auction off the exact hand sanitizer used in scuffle with Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett is auctioning off the hand sanitizer he threw at Ilia Topuria during a hotel scuffle, with all proceeds going to charity.

After months of online trash talk, Topuria took a swipe at Pimblett in the hotel hosting all the fighters for UFC London. Pimblett responded by tossing the only thing nearby: a bottle of hand sanitizer.

It all kicked off between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett today! It all kicked off between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett today! 👀 #UFCLondon https://t.co/9axwNXWYSK

In his latest BaddyTV video blog, Pimblett revealed that he has the exact bottle involved in the fracas, and he'll be selling it soon. He said:

"This is the official hand sanitizer that got bounced off Mr. Hand Sanitizer's head. So just added the little 'Mr.' on it and I'm gonna sign it and we're going to auction it off, get some money in for little baby Lee or some form of charity. Someone will defo want to get this, lad. So let's sign it. You can smell all the c***y on it, lad. You can smell all that. You can smell sticky vicky from all that hair gel he uses, that helmet. So keep an eye out for this. It'll go either on eBay or one of those sites where you can auction. We'll have it on there soon so keep an eye on the social medias, this is going for sale."

Watch the full video of Paddy Pimblett showing off the infamous hand sanitizer bottle below:

Paddy Pimblett was banned from Instagram for defending baby Lee

Paddy Pimblett has been very vocal about the charity work he's doing around Liverpool. One recipient of this 'Baby Lee,' a three year old child suffering from cancer.

Stream the latest episode of UFC Destined here es.pn/34T8uEM "He's a bigger fighter than I'll ever be."Paddy Pimblett ( @theufcbaddy ) is inspired by Lee, a young fan he met through social media who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.Stream the latest episode of UFC Destined here "He's a bigger fighter than I'll ever be."Paddy Pimblett (@theufcbaddy) is inspired by Lee, a young fan he met through social media who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.Stream the latest episode of UFC Destined here ➡️ es.pn/34T8uEM https://t.co/HkcOE1F2yC

Pimblett's recent row against Facebook and Instagram owner Mark Zuckerberg stem from online trolls targetting Lee. He said:

"He’s got brain tumor, cancer, he’s got all sorts of things wrong with him. He’s three years old, he’s got no hair because of all the chemotherapy. Some absolute disgusting piece of s**t commented something horrible about him. I’ve got morals, I’m a human, I can’t just sit there. But what I did at first, because everyone at the UFC told me to, I reported the comment, and I got a notification back twenty minutes later, ‘this comment does not go against our community guidelines, so we will not remove it.’"

With official channels exhausted, Paddy Pimblett fired back. He said:

"So then I called him a piece of s**t, I said ‘you dirty piece of s**t, you’re a piece of vermin on my shoe,’ and the next day my account was disabled. The hypocritical nature of Instagram and Facebook is just disgusting, and what they get away with. It kills me. Mark Zuckerberg’s a lizard."

Watch Paddy Pimblett discuss Baby Lee and Mark Zuckerberg below:

