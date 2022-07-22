"My man's having to take 125 pound women down" - Paddy Pimblett claims Molly McCann lit Justin Leavitt up in sparring

Paddy Pimblett is fighting Justin Leavitt on July 23 at UFC London, but he's been beating up on his opponent in media interviews all week.

Pimblett was set to do a face-to-face interview with Leavitt for BT Sport, but 'The Monkey King' decided not to show up at the last minute. That has 'The Baddy' convinced he's in Leavitt's head as they approach their high-profile fight in the O2 Arena.

Not that he feels he needs to defeat Leavitt mentally to beat him physically in the cage. According to Pimblett, Leavitt couldn't even hang with his teammate Molly McCann when she sparred with him.

Speaking to BT Sport, Pimblett said:

"Justin tried to say that Molly was his mate. Like, she went to Syndicate once, sparred with him, put it on him on the feet so he took her down. That just says it all for me. That's it, you know what I mean? My man's having to take 125 pound women down. Oh, jeez."

Watch the full Paddy Pimblett interview with BT Sport below:

Paddy Pimblett promises to 'tea bag' Jordan Leavitt after beating him at UFC London

Much has been made of Jordan Leavitt's threat to twerk in the cage after beating Paddy Pimblett at UFC London. Leavitt has a history of busting out some wild dance moves after victories, and he said the tradition will continue in the UK even if it results in a crowd riot.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The submission might earn Jordan Leavitt a UFC contract, but hitting the splits and doing the worm earned him legend status 🤣 #DWCS The submission might earn Jordan Leavitt a UFC contract, but hitting the splits and doing the worm earned him legend status 🤣 #DWCS https://t.co/Gv7ivBpd7U

Pimblett hasn't been too happy with all of Leavitt's dismissive trash talk, and promised to 'tea bag' his American opponent when he wins. At the UFC London media day press conference, he said:

“I’m gonna tea bag him, man. I’m gonna tea bag him like it’s Modern Warfare 2. I squat as close to his head as I possibly can without the ref shouting at me. I’ll just squat up and down like I’m on Modern Warfare 2."

"He’s only ever fought in the APEX. He’s never fought anywhere else. He’s never fought with a crowd. Now he’s fighting with my crowd. Like I said, his head is going to fall off. As I was saying before, this probably might be the first ever time someone s***s themselves in the Octagon.”

Watch Pimblett's full UFC London media day interview below:

