"Take responsibility for ur own f*** ups" - Paddy Pimblett disgusted with UEFA and French authorities for blaming Liverpool fans with fake tickets

Paddy Pimblett has called for action following the drama and controversy surrounding the UEFA Champions League final.

The French authorities and football's governing body UEFA continue to blame the travelling Liverpool fans. However, the English lightweight is strongly against the reporting that lands the blame for the delayed kick-off and use of tear gas on just the Liverpool supporters.

The UEFA Champions League final is the culmination of the most elite tournament in European club football. It is widely regarded as the biggest trophy aside from the World Cup. On May 28, Liverpool and Real Madrid's clash was delayed by 15 minutes, and then a further 15 as news that fans were being tear gassed began to break.

Paddy Pimblett shared a video on Twitter from El Chiringuito TV, a Spanish football coverage station. In Pimblett's eyes, the clip details the true nature of the situation outside the Stade de France.

"Disgusting how they're trying to cover this up by blaming fans with fake tickets! Take responibility for ur own f**k ups the French Authorities and u @ChampionsLeague & @UEFAcom yous are an embarrassment"

The chaos has continued to dominate the headlines following the full-time result as more information continues to come to light. Kaveh Solhekol, a Sky Sports reporter, also attended the final and believes the information shared by the French authorities about fake tickets is incorrect and based on little to no evidence.

Yesterday, UEFA announced that they have commissioned an independent report into the events that surrounded the UEFA Champions League final on May 28. Real Madrid went on to win the final 1-0 despite Liverpool dominating much of the game.

Paddy Pimblett vows never to return to France following the UEFA Champions League final

As news continues to sweep the nation amongst the aftermath of the Champions League final, Paddy Pimblett has remained enraged about the situation in Paris. 'The Baddy' attended the final himself and following the match, has been very quick to call out UEFA for what he believes is the spread of misinformation.

Following the events, Paddy Pimblett shared multiple videos of seemingly innocent fans being mistreated by the French police force. The situation is so dire that the British lightweight has vowed to never return to Paris.

"Disgusting! Never catch me in Paris again like crazy sh*thole that! How anyone can go there for a weekend with their partner & feel safe I [don't know]! UEFA still try use an easy scapegoat in LFC fans instead of being honest saying Paris Cudnt handle the final as locals took over!"

In the video above, you can see the French Police spraying tear gas on fans who are holding their tickets and trying to enter the stadium.

Despite the controversy, Paddy Pimblett remains focused and will return to the octagon on July 23 for the second UK-held UFC Fight Night of the year. Pimblett will face American Jordan Leavitt. The card is headlined by fellow Englishman Tom Aspinall and also features Molly McCann, too.

