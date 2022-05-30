UEFA using Liverpool fans as an easy scapegoat - Paddy Pimblett enraged at Paris police using tear gas ahead of Champions League final

Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett has had his say on the awful scenes from Paris before the UEFA Champions League final this past weekend. Crowds of Liverpool fans were seemingly tear-gassed by the French police despite many just trying to enter the stadium with their tickets in hand.

Saturday's Champions League final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid was club football's pinnacle. It is the ultimate prize. Thousands of Liverpool and Madrid fans flocked to France to support their teams.

However, what was meant to be a spectacular occasion quickly turned sour as the kick-off to the match was delayed by 30 minutes due to issues getting the crowd into the stadium. What would follow throughout the rest of the evening was news suggesting that Liverpool fans were primarily being targeted with tear gas, including women and children.

Paddy Pimblett, a Liverpool fan, shared a video of seemingly innocent fans being mistreated by French police. 'The Baddy' aimed some stern words at UEFA. He wrote on Twitter:

"Disgusting! Never catch me in Paris again like crazy sh*thole that! How anyone cna go there for a weekend with their partner & feel safe I [don't know]! UEFA still try use an easy scapegoat in LFC fans instead of being honest saying Paris Cudnt handle the final as locals took over!"

Paddy The Baddy @theufcbaddy Watch LFC @Watch_LFC I mean seriously… what is this?



Fans literally just walking through a gate to scan their tickets and this happens? It makes no sense… I mean seriously… what is this? Fans literally just walking through a gate to scan their tickets and this happens? It makes no sense… https://t.co/WDmgisLMST Disgusting! Never catch me in Paris again like crazy shithole that! How anyone can go there for a weekend with their partner & feel safe I 🤷🏼‍♂️! UEFA still try use an easy scapegoat in LFC fans instead of being honest saying Paris Cudnt handle the final as locals took over! twitter.com/watch_lfc/stat… Disgusting! Never catch me in Paris again like crazy shithole that! How anyone can go there for a weekend with their partner & feel safe I 🤷🏼‍♂️! UEFA still try use an easy scapegoat in LFC fans instead of being honest saying Paris Cudnt handle the final as locals took over! twitter.com/watch_lfc/stat…

Below is a video of French police who had funneled thousands of Liverpool fans into small and cramped areas. UEFA reportedly claimed the reason for the delay was due to fans arriving late, but as the video shows, they were outside the stadium over an hour before kick-off.

Fordman_Art @Fordman_R @david_conn I took this video at 6:56pm. I can see why UEFA have changed from their originally story, repeatedly announced in the stadium, that fans turned up late. You can also see the bottleneck was caused by the organisers who decided to funnel 1000s of people into narrow checkpoints. @david_conn I took this video at 6:56pm. I can see why UEFA have changed from their originally story, repeatedly announced in the stadium, that fans turned up late. You can also see the bottleneck was caused by the organisers who decided to funnel 1000s of people into narrow checkpoints. https://t.co/eitZACCXFh

Paddy Pimblett ultimately had to watch his side lose 1-0 to Real Madrid. Despite dominating the game and stats, they couldn't break through a resilient defence. It is the second time that Liverpool have lost to Real Madrid in a Champions League final, the first coming in 2018.

Paddy Pimblett finally added to UFC London card

Fans of 'The Baddy' were delighted when news finally broke that Paddy Pimblett had been added to the UFC London card in July. The lightweight prospect last appeared in March on what was a record-breaking night for first UFC London card of the year.

Pimblett will face American Jordan Leavitt, who has impressed since joining the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series.

The British-born fighter will be making his third UFC octagon walk and is hoping to continue his fine form inside the cage. 'The Baddy's first two appearances have earned him Performance of the Night bonuses and two first-round finishes.

Joining the Liverpudlian on the card again will be Molly McCann after her devastating spinning back elbow KO victory over Luana Carolina. The card will be headlined by fellow UK star Tom Aspinall as he takes on the biggest test of his career in Curtis Blaydes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far