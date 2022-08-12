Reports: Paddy Pimblett currently not in the running for UFC 281 despite Molly McCann's booking, in talks for fighting towards the end of the year

Ariel Helwani recently reported that Paddy Pimblett is not expected to be a part of the UFC 281 card despite Molly McCann fighting in the event.

McCann recently announced that she would be taking on the No.13-ranked flyweight contender, Erin Blanchfield, in her next fight at UFC 281. 'Meatball' and 'The Baddy' have been part of the same cards since Pimblett made his UFC debut back in September 2021, sharing three fight cards between them so far.

However, it looks like UFC 281 might be the first exception to this trend, as Pimblett isn't expected to be a part of the event, according to Helwani. Rather, 'The Baddy' might return to action by the end of the year. On this note, Helwani tweeted out:

"Molly McCann’s addition to the MSG card doesn’t guarantee that Paddy Pimblett will be on the card, too, I’m told. In fact, word is he won’t be on it and the current plan is later in the year for him. Developing."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Molly McCann’s addition to the MSG card doesn’t guarantee that Paddy Pimblett will be on the card, too, I’m told. In fact, word is he won’t be on it and the current plan is later in the year for him. Developing. Molly McCann’s addition to the MSG card doesn’t guarantee that Paddy Pimblett will be on the card, too, I’m told. In fact, word is he won’t be on it and the current plan is later in the year for him. Developing.

Pimblett has also recently indicated that he doesn't want to fight in New York due to the higher rate of their taxes.

Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett last fought on the latest UFC London card. McCann earned a stunning knockout finish against Hannah Goldy. Pimblett, meanwhile, submitted Jordan Leavitt in the second-round of their fight.

'Meatball' will be facing the toughest test of her career against Blanchfield at UFC 281. 'Cold Blooded' is currently on a six-fight winning streak, with her latest win coming via second-round submission against J.J. Aldrich.

Who is next for Paddy Pimblett in the UFC?

Paddy Pimblett was recently called out by Terrance McKinney after 'T.Wrecks' secured a first-round submission win against Erick Gonzalez in his last fight at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill.

'The Baddy' has gotten off to a lightning-fast start to his UFC career. He is currently 3-0 in the organization with all three of his wins coming via finish.

The lightweight division is arguably the most stacked in the entire UFC roster. Hence, one can expect Pimblett to face elite competition from now on in his UFC career.

McKinney might be a good option for the Liverpudillan's next outing. However, Drew Dober also issued a callout to Pimblett so, there are quite a few options available for 'The Baddy' in terms of who his next opponent could be.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016