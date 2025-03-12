Paddy Pimblett eyes Islam Makhachev after Michael Chandler fight, cites Charles Oliveira to justify title shot

Paddy Pimblett is in the midst of preparing for the hardest fight of his career to date. The Scouser will take on Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12. Pimblett has continued to defy doubters since his UFC debut in 2021 and holds a record of 6-0 inside the octagon, with four finishes.

Ad

Many believed that Pimblett's previous opponent, Bobby 'King' Green, would be too slick on the feet for 'The Baddy' to handle. But the 30-year old submitted Green with ease in round one at UFC 304, stunning fans.

He has set up the chance to move within touching distance of the division's top five when he takes on Chandler in Miami. 'Iron' currently occupies the No. 7 ranking, whilst Pimblett sits at No. 12.

Should the Liverpudlian defeat his opponent at UFC 314, he believes a title shot against Islam Makhachev could be next. Pimblett discussed the lightweight title picture during a recent interview with Papa Legaspi.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He noted that a potential title fight for Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev would have come off the back of beating Chandler at UFC 309.

Pimblett said:

"Also Charles [Oliveira], he's just beaten Chandler [at UFC 309]. If Charles gets a title shot off beating Chandler. Then I want a title shot when I beat Chandler."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments below (3:25):

Ad

Paddy Pimblett eager for Dustin Poirier clash after Michael Chandler bout

Paddy Pimblett appears to have something to prove against Dustin Poirier after 'The Diamond' shut down suggestions that he could face the Scouser in a bout. Poirier has made it clear that he has one fight left in his career and will be searching for a fellow UFC legend to face.

Ad

'The Baddy' believes that he would have the upper hand against the former interim lightweight champion, should they ever meet in the octagon.

The 30-year-old was recently interviewed by radio station 560 WQAM, where he was asked about possibly facing Poirier. He said:

"I'm interested in fighting anyone ranked above me. Dustin Poirier's half a legend. I meant no disrespect when I said stuff about Poirier, but I think he took it personally. If he wants to get beaten up I'd beat him up, because I think he's another person who I beat. Most of the top five in my division, they're on the way out. They're getting old, I just know this is a young man's sport."

Ad

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments below (8:55):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.