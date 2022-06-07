"Stick to being homophobic in your own country" - Paddy Pimblett hits out at "weirdo" Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria continued to exchange blows on Twitter following their altercation in March.

'The Baddy' recently hit back at Ilia Topuria, who dissed the rising UFC lightweight on social media and called him a "d**k eater." Taking to his Twitter handle, Pimblett fired back at 'El Matador':

"Pretty homophobic don’t ya think mate? What if I actually did? What would u say then? F*****g weirdo u stop using my name for publicity u little b***h stick to being homophobic in ur own country."

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have an animosity that has been brewing ever since they had a run-in at their hotel before their fights at UFC London last March. After their respective wins, Topuria called out Pimblett for a fight, but 'The Baddy' turned down the challenge.

Paddy Pimblett to return at UFC London on July 23

It remains to be seen if Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria will ever settle their differences inside the octagon.

For now, the Liverpudlian has turned his attention towards another challenge as he is set to take on Jordan Leavitt at the upcoming UFC London event on July 23. The 27-year-old will look to further boost his stock by aiming for another statement-making win in the promotion.

'The Baddy' is hard at work at the gym and also appears to be getting back in fight shape. You can see the picture below:

Pimblett (18-3) is currently riding a four-fight win streak, with all of those victories coming via first-round stoppage. The 27-year-old will be be in his third UFC bout when he takes on his 'The Monkey King'.

Meanwhile, Leavitt, also 27, will head into UFC London on the back of two straight wins. The American most recently competed at UFC on ESPN 34 in April, where he secured a split decision win over Trey Ogden.

Leavitt (10-1) is a ground specialist and has only one blemish on his pro-MMA record, which makes the fight more interesting.

The UFC London event will go down at the O2 Arena in London, England. The card will be headlined by a clash of heavyweights where No .6-ranked contender Tom Aspinall will take on the No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes.

The event will also see Darren Till return to action after suffering a submission defeat against Derek Brunson in September 2021. 'Gorilla' will face Jack Hermansson in a middleweight showdown.

